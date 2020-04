Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth breaks down Utah quarterback prospect Tyler Huntley ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. A 2019 All-Pac-12 first team honoree, Huntley went 23-10 as a starter, good for the third most quarterback wins in Utah history. He also put up a mind-boggling 73.1 completion percentage last season, which was a Utah record, best in the Pac-12 and second in FBS.