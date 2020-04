Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth breaks down the play of Utah defensive back Javelin Guidry ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. Roth says Guidry is a natural fit at the nickel corner position, which has been in vogue lately in the NFL game. A stingy defender, Guidry allowed just two touchdowns on 56 targets last season to go along with three interceptions and 19 pass breakups.