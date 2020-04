Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth takes a look at what Michael Pittman Jr. can bring to a NFL offense when he reaches the next level after a successful career at USC. The wide receiver led the Pac-12 in receptions (101) in 2019 while earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors. Roth says Pittman Jr. has a unique skill set and size which will allow him to make a big impact wherever he lands.