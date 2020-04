Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth thinks Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins can compete for a number three or four receiver spot on an NFL team early in his career. The 2020 NFL Draft prospect is arguable the most sure-handed wideout in the class, tallying an FBS-high 86 catches without a drop last season. The 2019 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist also led the Pac-12 with 13 touchdown catches last season.