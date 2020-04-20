NFL Draft Profile: Oregon offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton is "extremely versatile"

Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth says Oregon offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton is the biggest sleeper at the position in the 2020 NFL Draft class. Throckmorton was the only FBS offensive lineman to start at 4 different positions in 2018, a season in which he was also named a second-team All-American by the FWAA. He's also as consistent as he is versatile, allowing one sack or fewer in each of the last three seasons.