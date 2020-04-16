NFL Draft Profile: Oregon lineman Shane Lemieux has starting spot in the NFL in his sights

Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth says Shane Lemieux's physicality and athleticism on the interior of the offensive line should have him pegged as a starter in the NFL. While Lemieux played guard at Oregon, Roth says he's also projected as a center in the NFL. Either way, his consistent play, which didn't see him allow a single sack on 457 pass plays, should allow him a chance to play from day one in the league.