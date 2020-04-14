NFL Draft Profile: Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk's athleticism has him climbing draft boards

Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth breaks down the dynamic play of Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. Aiyuk's skills landed him a spot on the 2019 All-Pac-12 first team as both a receiver and return specialist, a skill that pays dividends at the next level for young players. His elusiveness in the eyes of would-be tacklers led him to an astounding 711 yards after the catch last year, the most in the Pac-12 and fourth-most in FBS.