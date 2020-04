Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth summarizes the potential of Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The two-time All-Pac-12 selection in 2018 and 2019 was the first Sun Devil to ever lead the Pac-12 in rushing as he broke the ASU single-season record with 1,642 yards in 2018. Now, he'll take his powerful and creative running style to the pro ranks.