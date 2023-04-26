NFL draft preview: Top pass rushers offer big risk, reward in Round 1

Detroit Free Press sports reporter Dave Birkett takes a position-by-position look at the top prospects and biggest Lions needs in the 2023 NFL draft. This is the last in an eight-part series.

The Lions have spent significant resources on their defensive line the past two drafts, taking four players in the first three rounds, and they’re not done overhauling the unit yet. They could add a bookend defensive end to pair with last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Aidan Hutchinson. They need a pass rush presence on the interior of their line. And they could hit one of those needs early in the first round, depending on how the board falls in the first five picks.

Hutchinson had a standout rookie season, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and leading all rookies with 9½ sacks. It’s early still, but he should be a cornerstone player for the Lions for years to come.

The Lions do not have any other linemen with star potential, but their sum up front could be greater than their parts. Isaiah Buggs found a home at nose tackle in Detroit after three run-of-the-mill seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Alim McNeill gives the Lions some versatility on their interior line. And John Cominsky was invaluable as a sub-package pass rusher last year, freeing up Hutchinson and others in the stunt game.

The Lions want more from 2022 second-round pick Josh Paschal after sports hernia surgery cut into his rookie year, and Levi Onwuzurike’s career has sputtered because of back injuries. But the Lions have two veteran edge defenders in Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris who can be effective in limited roles and should supplement the pass rush they expect to get from linebacker James Houston on third downs,

If the Lions do not take a top lineman with their first pick, No. 6 overall — Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and the polarizing Jalen Carter all could be in play — they could find themselves in the mix for an interior defender at No. 18 or wait and add more of a role player later in the draft.

Edge rushers on the roster: Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, James Houston, Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara. IDL on the roster: Alim McNeill, Isaiah Buggs, Benito Jones, Levi Onwuzurike, Demetrius Taylor.

Top 3 Edge prospects: 1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; 2. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; 3. Nolan Smith, Georgia. Top 3 IDL prospects: 1. Jalen Carter, Georgia; 2. Calijah Kancey, Pitt; 3. Bryan Bresee, Clemson.

Other players with Michigan ties: Edge: Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (Lansing Sexton HS); Caleb Murphy, Ferris State; Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan; Mike Morris, Michigan; Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan. Interior: Mazi Smith, Michigan; Jacob Slade, Michigan State.

Day 3 sleeper: Edge: Zach Harrison, Ohio State. Interior: Siaki Ika, Baylor.

Recent Lions draft picks at Edge: 2022 — Aidan Hutchinson (1st round); Josh Paschal (2nd round); James Houston (6th round). 2021 — None. 2020 — Julian Okwara (3rd round). 2019 — Austin Bryant (4th round). 2018 — None. Recent Lions draft picks at IDL: 2021 — Levi Onwuzurike (2nd round), Alim McNeill (3rd round). 2020 — John Penisini (6th round), Jashon Cornell (7th round). 2019 — P.J. Johnson (7th round). 2018 — Da’Shawn Hand (4th round).

Carter is the best defensive lineman in the draft, and the most talented defensive line prospect since Chase Young. But he could fall to the bottom of the top 10 (or further) based on off-field concerns. The Georgia defensive tackle appears to have put the legal troubles behind him from a street racing incident in which one of his teammates was killed, but questions about his work ethic and locker room presence linger. Carter could be in play for the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, the Lions at No. 6 or the Chicago Bears at No. 9.

Anderson and Wilson are potential top-three picks, though Wilson’s medical reports could be an issue after he missed the end of last season with a foot injury that required surgery. Wilson has a top the makings of a top run defender given his length as an edge-setter, while Anderson piled up 34½ sacks in his three-year career. Both Anderson and Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith could be 3-4 linebackers in the NFL, while Wilson, Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Georgia Tech’s Keion White are more traditional big ends and Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness has inside-outside flexibility.

At defensive tackle, Kancey is a blur of a pass rusher, though his short arms (30 5/8 inches) could be a disqualifier for some teams. It’s a thin interior line group behind Carter and Kancey. Bresee and Michigan’s Smith are likely top-50 picks, South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens should hear his name called later on because of his pass rush potential and Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton is as experienced as any run stopper in the draft.

Among other players with local ties, Murphy, Brooks, Ramirez and Incoom are all potential Day 3 picks with pass rush potential. Murphy set an NCAA record with 25½ sacks last season, albeit against Division II competition, while Ramirez, Incoom and Brooks finished 1-2-3 in the MAC in sacks.

