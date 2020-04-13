NFL Draft Preview: If the Ravens pick up a running back, when will they do it?

There's not a team in the NFL that values running backs like the Ravens do - nor should there be one.

At a time in the league when running backs are becoming more and more replaceable and obsolete, the Ravens have bucked the trend.

Mark Ingram, the leading rusher in the backfield, ran the ball 202 times last season. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, second and third on the depth chart, ran the ball 133 and 58 times, respectively.

The Ravens didn't have a runner in the top 15 in the league in carries, but when quarterback Lamar Jackson is added to the equation, Ingram ranked 20th, Jackson 23rd and Edwards 33rd.

Baltimore attempted a pass or a run 1,036 times in 2019 and on 596 plays, running the ball at the highest rate in the NFL at 57.5%.

But with the attrition of the position, along with the fact that Ingram is over the age of 30, running back could be an option for the Ravens to add in next week's draft. As for when is up for debate.

"You have to be big and strong and physical, but you also have to be durable," general manager Eric DeCosta said of his desired running back last week. "That's a really important criteria for that position, and also be intelligent. We feel like we have a really good group of running backs on our team, and it'll just basically be who's available when we pick."

Some potential future Ravens running backs can be broken down into two groups: Early-investments and depth-investments. The running back is a unique position for the Ravens, as they'll likely have their pick of the board when it comes to the 28th pick.

Should the Ravens add a running back in the draft's first two days, it's reasonable to assume that player would be a big part of the 2020 plans. Here are a few running backs that could make sense both early in the draft and late in the draft:

Early round options

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor was a monster at Wisconsin and carried the Badgers for his three seasons as the starting running back. He rushed for 6,174 total yards and 50 touchdowns in 41 games and won the Doak Walker Award and was a unanimous All-American selection twice.

He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine (fastest among running backs in Indianapolis), a 7.01 three-cone (fourth-fastest) and a 4.24 20-yard shuttle (sixth-fastest). Any questions about speed or quickness were quickly squashed.

The issues, though, relate to his long-term viability in the NFL and his usefulness out of the backfield.

Taylor carried the ball 926 times in three seasons and caught just 42 passes, but took a lot of wear and tear on the body in his time at Wisconsin. The Ravens could overlook that and end up with college football's best running back for the last two seasons in their already stacked backfield.

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Swift is, in a lot of ways, the opposite of Taylor.

His numbers never particularly stood out nationally and he had less than 200 carries in each of his three seasons in the Bulldogs' backfield. His usefulness, though, comes in his ability out of the backfield.

At just 5-foot-8 and 212-pounds, Swift was a force in the open field. While his numbers at Georgia might not inspire confidence, that's particularly by design for Georgia's offense.

He won't be a force as a pass-blocker or a runner between the tackles, but could give the Ravens yet another speedy option out in space.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

DeCosta said he wanted to make the Ravens offense, "undefendable." Another facet of this offense could be utilized with Edwards-Helaire.

While he only broke out in his junior season as a Tiger, he helped carry the LSU offense to a national championship and provided a nice safety blanket for quarterback Joe Burrow.

At just 5-foot-7, he's often drawn comparisons to Maurice Jones-Drew as a potential weapon in the passing attack. He caught 55 passes in 2019 for 453 yards and ran for 1,414 as well.

If the Ravens are looking for expansion and evolution of their offense, it could come in the form of Edwards-Helaire.

Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

Another speedster, the Ravens could continue adding more and more athleticism to the offense in Evans.

A two-year starter at Appalachian State, Evans rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019 and was also utilized on special teams.

He could provide an excellent change of pace to the backfield, in a similar light as Hill did as a rookie, as someone with terrific speed. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Late round options

AJ Dillon, Boston College

If the Ravens want to keep with their bruising style of running, Dillon is the team's answer.

At 6-feet and 247-pounds, Dillon is a physical force who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons at Boston College.

He didn't produce much in the receiving game and only tallied 21 total receptions in 35 games played as an Eagle. But his physical style could add an even more developed sense of physicality to the Ravens' rushing attack.

Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland

A local kid through and through, McFarland Jr. went to DeMatha and later ended up as a Terp. He played in just 23 college games, so the lack of experience could be a factor for the Ravens.

He rushed for 1,022 yards as a redshirt freshman, but took a dip in 2019 and rushed for just 614 yards. He scored 12 total touchdowns and caught only 24 passes in his time in College Park.

He's not a big running back at just 5-foot-8 and 208-pounds, but flashed throughout various points over the last few seasons with a mix of shiftiness and speed to get through the defense.

Should he fall in the draft, it might be tempting for the Ravens to bring the hometown kid home.

Deejay Dallas, Miami (Fla.)

Dallas is a compact runner that could serve the Ravens well if they take a chance late in the draft.

He tallied just 1,527 yards on 265 carries over three seasons as a Hurricane and wasn't a big factor in the pass game, either.

Still, Dallas is beloved by Miami fans for his off-the-field character as well and might be a good middle ground for the Ravens instead of picking a true home-run threat like McFarland or a bowling ball like Dillon.

