NFL Draft preview: Can the Ravens find their next swing tackle in the draft?

The Ravens have one of the best tackle tandems in the NFL with Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr.

It's also not a stretch to say the team needs one more tackle on the roster.

While Stanley and Brown both made the Pro Bowl last season and appear primed to give the Ravens good offensive tackle play for the next decade or so, the depth after those two is simply non-existent.

Baltimore re-signed veteran tackle Andre Smith in the offseason, but he was only on the team for a week and never appeared in a game. The Ravens also lost a significant amount of offensive line depth in the last month.

The team cut James Hurst, who played both at tackle and guard, and lost Marshal Yanda due to retirement. With Matt Skura's knee injury and the uncertainty surrounding his return, the depth depletes rather quickly.

General manager Eric DeCosta added the team could select a tackle and slide him into the guard spot, if they feel that's where he could make an impact - essentially, a Hurst replacement.

But while the Ravens need a swing tackle for the future, taking one in the first few rounds seems out of the question.

Here are a few tackles the team could target in the mid-to-late rounds of next week's draft:

Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

Adeniji was a four-year starter for the Jayhawks and saw some time at right tackle, though he predominantly played left tackle.

At the NFL Combine, he measured in at 6-foot-4, 302 pounds and bench pressed 26 times. He was named First team All-Big 12 in 2019 after a Second team nod in 2018. While he played on the outside in college, he could certainly slide into a guard spot with the Ravens.

If the Ravens are looking for consistency in their linemen, they could find Hurst's replacement in Adeniji.

Matt Peart, Connecticut

Another option at the position is Peart, who like Adeniji, was a four-year starter at Connecticut. Peart is a bit bigger at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds and hasn't played guard before in college. He benched 26 times at the combine, but his real skillset comes in his versatility.

Story continues

He split his time at right tackle and left tackle, showing he's got the ability to come into camp right away and spend time at both tackle spots.

Peart is big, long and athletic, and could serve as a nice young option to mold behind Brown and Stanley in the future. If the Ravens feel the same way, they could pull the trigger in the middle rounds for Peart.

Terence Steele, Texas Tech

Steele is another versatile player, certainly a theme here, and played at right tackle, left tackle and even made a spot start at guard in his career at Texas Tech.

At 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, Steele benched 27 times at the combine and ran a 5.03 40-yard dash.

He was a four-year starter as a Red Raider and has the necessary size and length to compete at the next level. The only question, though, is if he'll have the athleticism to do so.

Jared Hilbers, Washington

Hilbers has just two years of starting experience, but played one season at left tackle and one at right tackle in 2019.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 316 pounds, Hilbers was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pac 12 second team in 2019. He grew into his body at Washington a bit and added 30 pounds from the time he stepped onto campus as a freshman.

If the Ravens are looking for a long-term project, Hilbers could be it in the late rounds.

Branden Bowen, Ohio State

Bowen is the player with the most risk and most reward on this list.

He started in six games in 2017, but suffered a scary leg injury that cut that season short and took away his 2018 season altogether. Thus, he only started in two seasons at Ohio State.

Still, Bowen rebounded and started at right tackle for the Buckeyes in 2019. He didn't have a pro day to help show scouts he was fully recovered from his devastating leg injury, but he's listed at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds and clearly has the size, and versatility, to fill in as both a guard and a tackle in the NFL.

Don't be shocked if someone takes a chance on Bowen in the 6th or 7th rounds.

