NFL Draft Preview: Will the Ravens get their Marshal Yanda replacement in the first round?

It's no secret that the Ravens need help on the interior offensive line. Truthfully, they need depth across the entire offensive line.

As it stands now, Baltimore's starting offensive line is set at both tackle spots with Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. On the interior, there are significantly more questions.

Bradley Bozeman played well at left guard in 2019 and is the starter at that position. But at center and right guard, the team has a lot of questions to answer and holes to fill.

First, the health of center Matt Skura is unknown. He suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL as well as a dislocated kneecap in late November and might not be ready for the start of training camp - or perhaps even the entirety of it. Patrick Mekari played well replacing Skura, but only has a handful of starts in his young career.

Then, All-Pro right guard Marshal Yanda retired at season's end, leaving a gaping hole on the right side of the offensive line. Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick in 2019, figures to be the presumed starter at that position until more players are added.

Baltimore later released James Hurst, a tackle who had filled in at guard at various points during the season.

If Skura's knee doesn't check out in time, the Ravens have no options remaining on the interior of the offensive line. Meaning, they'll certainly be adding at least one interior lineman and likely two to mitigate the uncertainty of the group.

Here are a few options for the team for Thursday's NFL Draft:

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Ruiz is one of the most popular players mocked to the Ravens with their 28th selection in the first round.

A two-year starter at Michigan, and a three-year contributor, Ruiz spent most of his time at center and got a few reps at right guard. Should the Ravens pick him, he would pencil in as a Day One starter at either right guard or center.

At 6-foot-2 and 307 pounds, he's certainly got the experience and longevity to play at either one of the interior line positions.

Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson only had one year starting at a power program, but certainly made the most of it.

He began his career at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State as a grad transfer in 2019. There, he started at left guard and was named first-team All-Big Ten. At Rutgers, he spent the majority of his time at right guard.

Jackson, a 6-foot-3 306 pound guard, has the versatility to move around the offensive line. He bench pressed 28 times at the NFL Combine, too, showing he's got the physicality for the Ravens offensive line. He could come in immediately and be a contributor and push for the starting right guard spot.

Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Bredeson was a four-year starter at Michigan and is one of the more experienced players in this position group.

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, he's certainly got the bruising build the Ravens are looking for. He was named to the second-team All-Big Ten twice in his career and the first-team All-Big Ten once.

He didn't work out at the Combine due to a hamstring injury, but if he's on the board in the third round, the Ravens will have to take a hard look at Bredeson.

Robert Hunt, Louisiana Tech

Hunt spent the majority of his time in college at tackle but better projects as a guard in the NFL. If he's around in the second or third round, the Ravens could get a potential James Hurst replacement here.

At 6-foot-5 and 323 pounds, Hunt is a bigger body that can move around the offensive line. He didn't work out at the Combine due to an injury, but could give the Ravens exactly what they're looking for from a versatile offensive lineman.

John Simpson, Clemson

Simpson is one of the most physically imposing players on the board for offensive linemen, which is what will likely draw the Ravens to him.

At 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, he bench pressed 225 pounds 34 times at the Combine in February. He's not just big in the weight room, he plays big, too. He was a dominant run blocker at Clemson and could be an intriguing prospect for the Ravens to consider in the second round.

If Baltimore want to continue to build its physicality up front, Simpson is the player it wants.

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Biadasz is the most underrated player on this list - albeit with a monster caveat.

He's had hip and shoulder problems in college. That could cost a player who with a full draft process could have flown higher up draft boards for some teams. Still, he would be an excellent low-risk draftee.

Biadasz started for three seasons at Wisconsin and won the Rimington Trophy in 2019. He played in 41 games at center, all of them starts, and helped make Wisconsin one of the best rushing teams in the country.

If he's healthy, he could be an option in the later rounds who could come in and compete for the starting center spot.

