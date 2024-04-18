NFL Draft Preview: John Morgan III, DeMatha grad

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Plenty of NFL talent comes from the WCAC football conference. Gonzaga, Good Counsel, St. John’s and Dematha are among the schools that contribute big names to the football world.

Former DeMatha standout edge rusher John Morgan III is hoping to hear his name called in this year’s NFL Draft.

After five seasons at Pittsburgh, Morgan spent his extra COVID year at Arkansas.

Having faced some of the best competition in the country, Morgan believes he’s ready for the NFL.

“For me, I feel like game experience is big,” Morgan said. “People look down on being a guy that’s played in college for six years, but I see it as a plus.”

Morgan played in 64 games in his college career, notching 16 sacks, forcing four fumbles and deflecting three passes.

“I’ve seen any player you can think of, I’ve played against a lot of top guys throughout my college career,” Morgan said. “I have game experience being able to go against guys they saw years before that, they thought were draftable players. So have the ability to say that I played against those guys.”

