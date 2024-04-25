NFL Draft Preview: Green Bay native Alec Ingold’s road to the 2019 NFL Draft

(WFRV) – Back in 2019, Bay Port grad and Wisconsin badger Alec Ingold was invited to the NFL combine before draft day. He was the only fullback that year to receive a combine invitation, which he hoped would propel his name up draft boards in rounds four through seven.

However, after seven rounds, he still had yet to have his name called. Instead, Ingold was picked up by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. Following one season in Oakland and a pair in Las Vegas (due to the Raiders switching locations), the Green Bay native joined the Dolphins.

Now, Ingold is set to be in Miami’s backfield until at least 2026. The fullback signed a three-year, $17.2 million extension before the start of last season. Fast forward five months and Ingold added ‘Pro Bowler’ to his already stacked resume.

But none of his accomplishments would’ve been possible without the adversity he dealt with back in 2019. Hear more from the Green Bay native in the video above.

