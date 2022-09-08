NFL Draft preview: Clemson Tigers top prospects

Recently we covered two explosive prospects from the UCLA Bruins and they both looked amazing on Saturday against the Bowling Green Falcons and we, unfortunately, skipped the Sunday game, but Monday the Clemson Tigers took on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and this Clemson defense is stacked.

This ACC match-up was the only major football on Monday and all eyes were on these two programs going head to head. In all honesty the Tigers were far better than the Yellow Jackets and were favored by more than three touchdowns, but it is all we got. Here are three extremely intriguing prospects to watch.

Bryan Bresee, DT, 6'5", 300 pounds

Ncaa Football Georgia Tech At Clemson

Bryan Bresee was limited to just four games last season due to an ACL tear, but he is truly elite and an absolute disruptor. Despite missing nine games last season, it is pretty clear how talented Bresee is and he has lived up to that insane number-one recruit ranking from 2020. Bresee has the ideal size and athleticism to be a chess piece for an intelligent coordinator.

Monday night, Breese had a half sack.

Ohio State OT commit Paris Johnson Jr. vs Clemson DT commit Bryan Bresee at U.S. Army All-American Bowl practice pic.twitter.com/iE8Fu08URH — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) January 1, 2020

Myles Murphy, DE, 6'5", 275 pounds

Photos From Aug 12 Practice Before Sept 5 Opener

You can almost etch “Myles Murphy” in the first round of your 2023 NFL mock draft as he is a ferocious pass rusher and one of the most impactful defensive players in college football. Murphy is arguably the MVP of one of the most talented defenses in college football.

Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy is the player that NFL teams think Travon Walker is. Remember this tweet heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ktqVijywoT — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) May 7, 2022

Trenton Simpson, OLB, 6'3", 230 pounds

Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson

Trenton Simpson is someone that will make himself a ton of money at the combine with the elite athleticism to roam sideline to sideline effortlessly. Clemson has produced some solid linebackers and Simpson stands out and maybe the best, Dabo Swinney has ever had. Simpson was pre-season first-team All-ACC and has the size scouts look for in a linebacker.

Simpson had six tackles Monday night.

#Clemson LB/S Trenton Simpson does it all for their defense. Assisting in the run game, short area zone coverages plus the ability to chase down the football. All three are on display on consecutive plays. pic.twitter.com/meOyBKjrk1 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) July 30, 2022

