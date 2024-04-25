NFL Draft Preview: How Chop became a star

GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Chop Robinson has always stood out. Even since before he was born.

“When his mom was carrying him I thought she had twins,” Chop’s father John Robinson said. “And then you know you go to checkups and stuff and the doctors say no it’s just one big baby in the stomach.”

According to John, Demeioun “Chop” Robinson was born weighing 14 pounds and 3 ounces. Before he was “Chop,” his parents gave him another nickname.

“We called him plump. Pork chop kind of spinned off plump. You say he was like a little pork chop,” John said. “As he got older and he started to thin out and get taller, he took it upon himself to say I’m not pork chop no more, I’m just Chop.”

Before he was an NFL prospect, Chop grew into a star at Quince Orchard high school in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Chop helped head coach John Kelley build the Cougars into a dynasty in Gaithersburg.

“Having a kid come through the program, because everyone always wants to go to the NFL and talks about it, but to have that dream kind of come to fruition it’s just special,” Kelley said. “And I’m just super happy for him because he’s done everything to put himself in this position to make it happen.”

After a successful high school career at Quince Orchard, Chop spent one season at Maryland before transferring and starring the last two seasons at Penn State.

With Chop on the brink of being selected in the NFL draft, the people who helped mold him, can’t wait to hear his name called in the draft.

“It’s gonna knock me off my feet,” John said. “I’m gonna be crying, just a smile on my face, a proud dad.”

Robinson is widely projected to be selected in the 1st round. He will be the first Quince Orchard grad to be drafted to the NFL.

“Having a guy that came through our program, having a chance to go on and live his dream in the NFL and be drafted,” Kelley said. “You know it’s phenomenal.”

