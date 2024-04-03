NFL Draft preparations: Detroit-based contractors hired to complete projects

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is looming, and all eyes are on the stage construction at Campus Martius and preparations throughout downtown.

"Since there’s a big push to get everything prepared for the draft, and being a part of restoring utilities, and that’s what everybody sees walking around the city – we really have to be on point to make sure that this gets completed and on time," said Daniel Scappaticci, the VP of Major Contracting.

During preparations for the NFL Draft, Detroit is partnering with several local construction companies to get downtown ready, including Detroit-based Major Contracting Group. Over the next three weeks, hundreds of workers will work hundreds of thousands of hours.

The office of Mayor Mike Duggan said one of its goals was to include minority-owned construction businesses — like Industrial Fence and Landscaping, owned by Joann Fulmer. Her company is installing fences around parking lots at campus martius.

"It’s a large accomplishment. I’m proud of the city for being able to do it. It’s going to bring a lot of people in, and a lot of positive opinions, which is a good thing," Fulmer said. "My grandsons live downtown, and they absolutely love it."

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27.

The supervisor for Industrial Fence and Landscaping's project says they’ll work to get it done by April 22, which is three days before the first night of the draft. If they can’t, they’ll complete it by mid-May – ahead of another major event in downtown Detroit: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Major Contracting is also working to improve the street for the Grand Prix, held May 31-June 2.

"It gives me goosebumps. I just can’t express how excited I am to be part of this project," said Ray Czewski with Major Contracting.