NFL draft predictions for the Colts’ picks on Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts will finally get to make an impact on the 2022 NFL draft after watching in the same manner we did Thursday night during the first round.

The Colts currently have the No. 42 overall pick in the second round and the No. 73 overall pick in the third round. Both selections are from the trade involving quarterback Carson Wentz with the Washington Commanders.

As we witnessed in Round 1, this draft is going to be extremely unpredictable. The Colts have several ways they can go about Day 2 of the draft. With the way the board fell, there are a number of ideal prospects that could land with the Colts.

While they could theoretically trade up for quarterback Malik Willis, that move shouldn’t be expected especially with a likely bidding war coming.

After knowing what we know following the first round, here’s a mock draft for the Colts’ picks on Day 2:

TRADE

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colts receive: No. 50 overall, No. 94 overall

Chiefs receive: No. 42 overall

This might be a bit of a stretch and if a player the Colts love is there at No. 42, I certainly could see them staying put. But we also know how much Chris Ballard loves trading back and getting more picks, especially after not having a first-rounder. If he’s comfortable with where the board sits, a trade-back is possible.

According to the trade value chart, this deal favors the Colts a bit. That’s mostly because the board is likely to have several strong players available so Ballard would need to have a bit more incentive to move back eight picks.

Round 2 | No. 50 overall (from KC)

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Pick: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Adding speed to the wide receiver room is something the Colts must do during the weekend. By taking Pierce here, they do just that while adding an immediate WR2 to work both on the outside and in the slot opposite Michael Pittman Jr.

Given his versatility, Pierce would work more in the role of a speedy Z receiver. He checks a lot of the boxes for the Colts, including being a senior and a team captain. Pierce is a vertical deep threat who has shown some promise working underneath routes as well. But he may not offer as much after the catch as a prospect like Skyy Moore, who could force the Colts to stay put if he’s there at No. 42.

Story continues

But after moving back and adding an extra third-rounder, the Colts get a strong complement to Pittman Jr. while elevating the level of play in the wide receiver room.

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

An absolute freak athlete, McCollum is the type of luxury pick that could pay off for the Colts in the future. Though he comes from a small school and still needs to develop his skills while working in phase, the upside is undeniable.

At 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds with 31-inch arms, McCollum ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash while posting an absurd 3.94 in the short-shuttle drill. He also recorded 54 passes defended in 56 career games in college. He has all of the tools to be a high-upside target at the cornerback position.

Round 3 | No. 94 overall (from KC)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

Wrapping two themes into one, the Colts bet on high-end traits and add a potential weapon for new quarterback Matt Ryan with this selection of Woods. He’s a clear upside play given the elite athleticism he posted at the NFL combine, but his college tape shows a player capable of making an impact.

Woods came out of the combine as arguably the most athletic tight end in recent history. At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds, Woods ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 37.5-inch vertical. He didn’t do much production-wise during his first four collegiate seasons at Oklahoma State. After graduating, he transferred to Virginia where he posted 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

This kind of upside could certainly pay off for the Colts offense.

1

1