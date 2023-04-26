NFL draft prediction: Arizona Cardinals take EDGE at No. 3 overall

Arizona Republic NFL writer Bob McManaman offers the third and final edition of his 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Follow him on Twitter @azbobbymac.

The NFL draft begins Thursday in Kansas City and here’s how things could play out in the first round. Last year in my final mock draft, I correctly projected 26 of the 32 players that would be selected in the first round.

My picks are based on observations, team needs, scouting services and NFL sources:

1. Carolina Panthers (via trade with the Bears): QB Bryce Young, 5-10, 204, Alabama

He might not have the ideal height most NFL clubs might be looking for, but this guy is a winner, a leader and he puts up results. He’s the best quarterback in this year’s draft class, according to most of the scouts.

Previous picks: Young/C.J. Stroud

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Tyree Wilson, 6-6, 271, Texas Tech

This is where the first round could get very squirrely as rumors float that the Texans could bypass a quarterback here, trade out of the No. 2 spot or opt for a defensive prospect such as Wilson or Will Anderson Jr. I think they’ll get their quarterback at No. 12.

Previous picks: Stroud/Young

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was selected to the 2022 Associated Press All-America team.

3. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., 6-4, 243, Alabama

As much as I can see Arizona trading down from this spot with a quarterback-needy team (see the Titans at No. 11) ready to pounce on either C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, Will Levis from Kentucky or Anthony Richardson from Florida, I was struck by coach Jonathan Gannon’s comment last week that the Cardinals have a single player in mind and his quote that “we’re going to get him.” I’d bypass a trade here and stick with Anderson, who solves a ton of problems at a particular position of need.

Previous picks: Anderson/Anderson

4. Indianapolis Colts: QB C.J. Stroud, 6-3, 214, Ohio State

This team needs to draft a quarterback and the only real question is whether it’s Stroud, Richardson or Levis. I’m leaning heavily toward Stroud, who can do more than Richardson can right now. Don’t get me wrong, though. I like them both.

Previous picks: Richardson/Richardson

5. Seattle Seahawks: QB Anthony Richardson, 6-4, 244, Florida

They re-signed Geno Smith, but the Seahawks would be smart to draft a prospect like the ultra-talented Richardson, have him sit and learn for a year as an understudy, and then give him the keys to the starting job once he’s had some time to digest the pro game.

Previous picks: Jalen Carter/Carter

6. Detroit Lions: CB Devon Witherspoon, 5-11, 181, Illinois

Don’t be surprised if the Lions go cornerback here after recently dealing Jeff Okudah to the Falcons. They might go with an edge rusher here in Wilson were to fall to No.6. To me, it’s now either Witherspoon or former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, one of my favorite players in this year’s draft class.

Previous picks: Tyree Wilson/Wilson

7. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Christian Gonzalez, 6-1, 197, Oregon

Gonzalez won’t go much further than this, if he even makes it this far in Round 1. He’s got elite speed, fantastic fluidity and would be a huge improvement in the Raiders’ secondary.

Previous picks: Levis/Witherspoon

8. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Nolan Smith, 6-3, 235, Georgia

I’m switching from cornerback to edge rusher and it’s not like the Falcons don’t need some major help at getting to the quarterback. As valuable as a top-notch cornerback is, don’t forget about the importance of an edge man.

Previous picks: Gonzalez/Gonzalez

9. Chicago Bears (via trade with Panthers): DT Jalen Carter, 6-3, 300, Georgia

As much as the Bears should add to their offensive line to protect quarterback Justin Fields, it’s impossible to think they would pass on a potential superstar interior defensive line menace such as Carter. Yes, there are off-the-field questions, but I don’t see him falling out of the Top 10 and Chicago does the smart thing by taking the best available player.

Previous picks: Paris Johnson Jr./Peter Skoronski

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown during the annual Red River Showdown against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 8, 2022.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Bijan Robinson, 5-11, 215, Texas

Look, I get it. The Eagles haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since Keith Byars in 1986, which coincidentally was with the 10th overall pick. More recently, they prefer to use their top picks to add more depth and dimension in the trenches, which makes sense. Except they love to run the football, they’ve lost Miles Sanders in free agency, added an injury-prone running back in his place and can add a real game-breaker here with the best tailback in the draft.

Previous picks: Joey Porter Jr./Broderick Jones

11. Tennessee Titans: OT Paris Johnson Jr., 6-6, 313, Ohio State

Unless they trade up to nab a quarterback, which is entirely possible (see the Cardinals), expect the Titans to continue building up their offensive line and they could have their pick of the litter with this selection.

Previous picks: Skoronski/Johnson Jr.

12. Houston Texans: QB Will Levis, 6-4, 229, Kentucky

The latest buzz is Houston might be leaning toward former Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. I like Hooker a lot, but don’t discard Levis. Say what you want about him, but he’s got a cannon for an arm, ideal size and is a pro-style quarterback. If it happens, I can see Levis beating out Davis Mills, Case Keenum and E.J. Perry for the starting job.

Previous picks: Jordan Addison/Smith

*13. Green Bay Packers: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 6-0, 196, Ohio State

For the longest time I’ve had it in my mind the pick here would be former Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness. After giving it more thought, a wide receiver or a tight end would make a lot of sense here. Smith-Njigba will probably be the first wideout off the board and it’s not like the Packers couldn’t use the help.

Previous picks: Van Ness/Van Ness

14. New England Patriots: OT/G Peter Skoronski, 6-4, 313, Northwestern

After projecting a cornerback here in each of my first two mock drafts, I don’t think the Patriots will let Skoronski out of their sites if he’s still on the board at this spot. His arms might be too short to play outside for a prolonged portion of his career, but he can thrive inside at guard for a long, long time.

Previous picks: Witherspoon/Joey Porter Jr.

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

*15. New York Jets: OT Darnell Wright, 6-5, 333, Tennessee

Now that the trade for Aaron Rodgers has been agreed to, the Jets need to make sure they protect the veteran quarterback at all costs. Wright remains my pick here after earlier having projected Georgia’s Broderick Jones.

Previous picks: Jones/Wright

16. Washington Commanders: WR Jordan Addison, 5-11, 173, USC

I’m not sure if a run on wide receivers begins around this point, but once they start getting picked there’s sure to be a handful that get drafted in short order.

Previous picks: Darnell Wright/Cam Smith

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, 6-4, 272, Iowa

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of the former Steelers’ star linebacker, is available with this pick but Pittsburgh passes. I’m a big fan of Van Ness and although it remains to be seen if he can play at a Pro Bowl level, you’ve got to love everything he brings, especially physicality, heart and effort.

Previous picks: Nolan Smith/Deonte Banks

18. Detroit Lions: DT Calijah Kancey, 6-1, 281, Pittsburgh

With Bijan Robinson, the former Tucson Salpointe Catholic High standout, off the board to Phill at 10, the Lions continue to upgrade their defense and grab what could be a steal in Kancey. He’s undersized but can get to the quarterback and causes a ton of chaos up front.

Previous picks: Robinson/Robinson

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Hendon Hooker, 6-3, 217, Tennessee

The Bucs could do almost anything with the pick and it won’t be a surprise, and neither should this scenario. Hooker was the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year last season and Tampa Bay has indicated a QB could be in play with this pick. Hooker will provide great competition for Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Previous picks: Cam Smith/Levis

20. Seattle Seahawks: WR Zay Flowers, 5-9, 182, Boston College

I’ve projected a wide receiver to these guys three times now with the pick. Flowers is the third different one, but he is as intriguing of a prospect as almost anyone in this year’s draft. The Seahawks can use him anywhere and he won’t disappoint.

Previous picks: Quentin Johnston/Addison

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid runs after a catch against USC.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Dalton Kincaid, 6-3, 246, Iowa

This is one of the best tight-end classes in years and if Kincaid is still available by this point, expect the Chargers to snatch him up in a heartbeat. Michael Mayer from Notre Dame is another A-plus option if they go the tight end route.

Previous picks: Kincaid/Kincaid

22. Baltimore Ravens: CB Joey Porter Jr., 6-2, 193, Penn State

Wide receiver had long been the thought here, but the Ravens know they must address the cornerback position and with no present selection in the second round, they do it here by nabbing Porter Jr. CB Maryland’s Deonte Banks is another possibility, as is South Carolina’s Cam Smith. Emmanuel Forbes from Mississippi State is an intriguing option as well. He had 14 interceptions in college and returned six of them for touchdowns.

Previous picks: Smith-Njigba/Smith-Njigba

23. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, 6-4, 215, TCU

Much like the Ravens, I can see the Vikings either going cornerback or receiver here. I’m sticking with Johnston as the pick, but I really like Forbes as well as Deonte Banks from Maryland and Cam Smith from South Carolina.

Previous picks: Deonte Banks/Johnston

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: S/CB Brian Branch, 5-11, 198, Alabama

Branch brings position flexibility in the secondary, where the Jaguars need some depth. Forbes, Banks and Cam Smith are other viable options. Keep your eyes on the Jags next season.

Previous picks: Branch/Branch

25. New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks, 6-0, 197, Maryland

After mentioning Banks’ name so often, it’s time he finally gets picked and we’ll say it’s the Giants who take him. They could also go wide receiver here (Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt) or tight end (Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer)

Previous picks: Hyatt/Flowers

26. Dallas Cowboys: TE Michael Mayer, 6-4, 249, Notre Dame

There’s been some chatter about Dallas trading up to snatch running back Bijan Robinson, but it’s impossible to know how high they’d have to go to get him. So, scratch that. My best guess is they take Mayer as another valuable weapon for Dak Prescott and be quite happy about it.

Previous picks: Drew Sanders/Mayer

27. Buffalo Bills: WR Jalin Hyatt, 6-0, 176, Tennessee

Hyatt caught 15 touchdowns last season and he’d look dynamic in the slot with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis holding down the outside receiver spots. North Carolina’s Josh Downs is on the Bills’ radar, too.

Previous picks: O’Cyrus Torrence/Hyatt

28. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Cam Smith, 6-0, 180, South Carolina

Expect these guys to target help at offensive line, tight end, and yes, cornerback. If it’s a lineman, I’ll say it’s Broderick Jones from Georgia. If it’s a tight end, it’s Luke Musgrave from Oregon State. Smith will go at some point in the latter stages of the first round and if for some reason he should slip into the second, the Cardinals, with the 34th overall pick, should be ready to pounce.

Previous picks: Mayer/Myles Murphy

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy chases Pitt wide receiver Melquise Stovall.

29. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Myles Murphy, 6-5, 268, Clemson

If the Saints stay at No. 29, the general consensus among draft analysts and industry insiders is that they’ll focus on either the offensive or defensive line. Murphy is a prospect who could end up being a steal. I’m choosing him over Georgia Tech’s Keion White.

Previous picks: Flowers/Keion White

30. Philadelphia Eagles: G O’Cyrus Torrence, 6-5, 330, Florida

No change. After losing guard Isaac Seumalo to the Steelers in free agency, it won’t surprise me if Philly grabs one of the best guards in this year’s draft and takes Torrence. He can compete with Cam Jurgens, their future starting center, at right guard. Jahmyr could still be in play here if the Eagles don’t take Bijan Robinson at No. 10.

Previous picks: Gibbs/Torrence

31. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Keion White, 6-5, 295, Georgia Tech

I’ve projected a defensive lineman here in all three mocks and White is the third different one. Kansas City has multiple options here and could go in any direction, namely wide receiver, offensive line or tight end, in addition to a defensive tackle or edge man. Don’t be surprised if they try to trade up in the first round.

Previous picks: Brian Bresee/Will McDonald IV

*Denotes agreement of a trade that was expected to become official before the start of the draft.

Note: The Miami Dolphins had to forfeit the 21st overall selection for violating league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals predicted to draft Will Anderson No. 3 overall