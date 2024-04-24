NFL draft: Players to watch with ties to Buckeyes and Ohio
DETROIT (WCMH) — Aspiring professional football players will converge in Detroit over the next three days where they hope a lifelong dream is realized.
The NFL draft is here, with the first round taking place Thursday night. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday, with the remaining four rounds to be held on Saturday.
Among the hundreds of names in the draft pool are dozens who played college football in Ohio, including nine former Ohio State players. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the only Buckeye projected to be a first-round pick, but others look to be picked during day two or three.
Here is a look at the available prospects from Ohio or Ohio schools:
Marvin Harrison Jr.
School: Ohio State
Position: Receiver
Projected selection: No. 4-10 overall
Two things to know: Son of Pro Football hall of famer Marvin Harrison and two-time unanimous All-American
Jared Verse
School: Florida State
Position: Defensive end
Projected selection: No. 15-25 overall
One thing to know: The Dayton native was a second-team All-American in 2023,
Quinyon Mitchell
School: Toledo
Position: Cornerback
Projected selection: No. 15-25 overall
One thing to know: Mitchell could become the second Toledo player to be selected in the first round and first since 1993 (Dan Williams, DE, Broncos).
Michael Hall Jr.
School: Ohio State
Position: Defensive tackle
Projected selection: Second-third round
One thing to know: Made all-Big Ten third team the last two seasons
DeWayne Carter
School: Duke
Position: Defensive tackle
Projected selection: Third-fourth round
One thing to know: The Pickerington Central grad was named to All-ACC teams his final three years at Duke.
Cade Stover
School: Ohio State
Position: Tight end
Projected selection: Fourth-fifth round
One thing to know: Stover played tight end, defensive end, special teams, and linebacker for the Buckeyes.
Tommy Eichenberg
School: Ohio State
Position: Linebacker
Projected selection: Fourth-fifth round
One thing to know: Eichenberg made two first-team all-Big Ten teams and was named the conference’s top linebacker in 2023.
Matthew Jones
School: Ohio State
Position: Guard
Projected selection: Fifth-sixth round
One thing to know: Jones was named two-time second-team all-Big Ten, earning nods in 2022 and 2023.
Steele Chambers
School: Ohio State
Position: Linebacker
Projected selection: Sixth-seventh round
One thing to know: The three-year starter played 48 games for the Buckeyes.
Josh Proctor
School: Ohio State
Position: Safety
Projected selection: Sixth-seventh round
One thing to know: Proctor earned third-team all-Big Ten honors in 2023.
Jowon Briggs
School: Cincinnati
Position: Defensive tackle
Projected selection: Sixth-seventh round
One thing to know: Briggs earned all-AAC first-team honors in 2022 followed by a Big 12 honorable mention in 2023.
Xavier Johnson
School: Ohio State
Position: Wide receiver
Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent
One thing to know: Johnson, of Cincinnati, was named multiple times as a Buckeyes scholar-athlete.
Miyan Williams
School: Ohio State
Position: Running back
Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent
One thing to know: Williams earned all-Big Ten, third-team honors in 2022
Dallas Gant
School: Toledo
Position: Linebacker
Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent
One thing to know: Gant transferred to Toledo from Ohio State and was twice named first-team all-MAC.
Nick Rosi
School: Toledo
Position: Offensive guard
Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent
One thing to know: Rosi earned first-team all-MAC twice.
Judge Culpepper
School: Toledo
Position: Defensive end
Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent
One thing to know: Culpepper was named to all-MAC first team in 2023.
Bryce Oliver
School: Youngstown State
Position: Receiver
Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent
One thing to know: The Florida native was named to the all-conference first team in 2022.
