NFL draft: Players to watch with ties to Buckeyes and Ohio

DETROIT (WCMH) — Aspiring professional football players will converge in Detroit over the next three days where they hope a lifelong dream is realized.

The NFL draft is here, with the first round taking place Thursday night. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday, with the remaining four rounds to be held on Saturday.

Among the hundreds of names in the draft pool are dozens who played college football in Ohio, including nine former Ohio State players. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the only Buckeye projected to be a first-round pick, but others look to be picked during day two or three.

Here is a look at the available prospects from Ohio or Ohio schools:

School: Ohio State

Position: Receiver

Projected selection: No. 4-10 overall

Two things to know: Son of Pro Football hall of famer Marvin Harrison and two-time unanimous All-American

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks up the field during the second half of a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 30-24 to win the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

School: Florida State

Position: Defensive end

Projected selection: No. 15-25 overall

One thing to know: The Dayton native was a second-team All-American in 2023,

GAINESVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 25: Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) during the game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

School: Toledo

Position: Cornerback

Projected selection: No. 15-25 overall

One thing to know: Mitchell could become the second Toledo player to be selected in the first round and first since 1993 (Dan Williams, DE, Broncos).

MOBILE, AL – JANUARY 31: National defensive back Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo (7) during the National team practice for the Reese’s Senior Bowl on January 31, 2024 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

School: Ohio State

Position: Defensive tackle

Projected selection: Second-third round

One thing to know: Made all-Big Ten third team the last two seasons

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) looks to the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

School: Duke

Position: Defensive tackle

Projected selection: Third-fourth round

One thing to know: The Pickerington Central grad was named to All-ACC teams his final three years at Duke.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 28: DeWayne Carter #90 of the Duke Blue Devils in action in the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

School: Ohio State

Position: Tight end

Projected selection: Fourth-fifth round

One thing to know: Stover played tight end, defensive end, special teams, and linebacker for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Tight end Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first quarter catch against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

School: Ohio State

Position: Linebacker

Projected selection: Fourth-fifth round

One thing to know: Eichenberg made two first-team all-Big Ten teams and was named the conference’s top linebacker in 2023.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates in the first half of a NCAA college football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Matthew Jones

School: Ohio State

Position: Guard

Projected selection: Fifth-sixth round

One thing to know: Jones was named two-time second-team all-Big Ten, earning nods in 2022 and 2023.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Matthew Jones #55 of the Ohio State Buckeyes blocks against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

School: Ohio State

Position: Linebacker

Projected selection: Sixth-seventh round

One thing to know: The three-year starter played 48 games for the Buckeyes.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – OCTOBER 14: Steele Chambers #22 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 14, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

School: Ohio State

Position: Safety

Projected selection: Sixth-seventh round

One thing to know: Proctor earned third-team all-Big Ten honors in 2023.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 04: Josh Proctor #41 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jowon Briggs

School: Cincinnati

Position: Defensive tackle

Projected selection: Sixth-seventh round

One thing to know: Briggs earned all-AAC first-team honors in 2022 followed by a Big 12 honorable mention in 2023.

CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 16: Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) lines up for a play during the game against the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 16, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Xavier Johnson

School: Ohio State

Position: Wide receiver

Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent

One thing to know: Johnson, of Cincinnati, was named multiple times as a Buckeyes scholar-athlete.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 04: Xavier Johnson #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

School: Ohio State

Position: Running back

Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent

One thing to know: Williams earned all-Big Ten, third-team honors in 2022

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Running back Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Dallas Gant

School: Toledo

Position: Linebacker

Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent

One thing to know: Gant transferred to Toledo from Ohio State and was twice named first-team all-MAC.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 20: Dallas Gant #19 of the Toledo Rockets in action against the Liberty Flames during the second half of the game during the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on December 20, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Nick Rosi

School: Toledo

Position: Offensive guard

Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent

One thing to know: Rosi earned first-team all-MAC twice.

TUCSON, AZ – DECEMBER 30: Toledo Rockets offensive lineman Nick Rosi #73 during the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl between the Toledo Rockets and the Wyoming Cowboys on December 30, 2023 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Judge Culpepper

School: Toledo

Position: Defensive end

Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent

One thing to know: Culpepper was named to all-MAC first team in 2023.

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 03: Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Judge Culpepper (95) and Toledo Rockets safety Maxen Hook (25) celebrate a defensive play during the Mid-American Conference college football championship game between the Toledo Rockets and the Ohio Bobcats on December 3, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bryce Oliver

School: Youngstown State

Position: Receiver

Projected selection: Seventh round-undrafted free agent

One thing to know: The Florida native was named to the all-conference first team in 2022.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – AUGUST 31: Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Bryce Oliver (0) runs after making a catch during the second quarter of the college football game between the Valparaiso Beacons and Youngstown State Penguins on August 31, 2023, at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

