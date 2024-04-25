NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers draft needs

(WHTM) – This offseason has been one of the more exciting and disruptive ones for Pittsburgh Steelers fans in recent memory. The acquisitions of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, along with the departure of Kenny Pickett, reset the Steelers’ outlook going into the 2024 season.

With a veteran quarterback and potential heir-apparent now in tow, the Steelers have an opportunity to do what they’ve always done, take the best talent available.

In recent years the Steelers have seen success in the first round by drafting T.J. Watt and Najee Harris. They’ve also hit on later picks like George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Joey Porter Jr.

Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, here’s a look at the Steelers’ biggest needs.

Offensive Line

Nearly every mock draft has the Pittsburgh Steelers taking an offensive lineman, whether it be a guard or tackle. Veterans Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, and James Daniels are currently holding down the interior of the line, leaving room to develop a young guard of the future.

Tackle is also an option if Pittsburgh opts to move Broderick Jones to the left side.

Wide Receiver

Pittsburgh has always drafted wide receivers well, even if they’re not first round picks. Recent examples are Pickens in the second round, Antonio Brown in the sixth round, Emmanuel Sanders in the third round, and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round.

This offseason Pittsburgh invested in some veteran stopgaps with Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. Both are free agents after this year, so finding a young receiver to pair with Pickens longterm is on the table.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager projected the Steelers to take LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. 20th overall. Other wide receivers who could be drafted in that range include Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, and Xavier Legette.

Quarterback

Do the Steelers dip back into the quarterback well after a flurry of moves this offseason? Wilson is on a one year deal and Pittsburgh is reportedly not expected to pick up Fields’ fifth-year option. Even if Fields plays and performs well, he could be in for a big payday.

Some mid to late round quarterback options could be in play for Pittsburgh as they continue to look for their next franchise quaterback.

