NFL draft pick scenarios for Bears heading into Week 18

The Chicago Bears aren’t contending for a playoff spot, but there’s still something big at stake heading into their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Let’s be honest, the attention has been on the 2023 offseason for weeks at this point, and that starts with landing a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are a lock for a top-four draft pick at this point, and they can reach as high as the first overall selection. If everything lines up.

Before Sunday’s season finale, we’re taking a look at the different pick scenarios in Week 18 that will impact where the Bears end up drafting:

No. 1 overall pick

Current pick holder:

Houston Texans (2-13-1)

Path to No. 1 pick:

Bears lose to Vikings

Texans defeat Colts

No. 2 overall pick

Current pick holder:

Chicago Bears (3-13)

Path to No. 2 pick:

Bears lose to Vikings

Texans lose to Colts

No. 3 overall pick

Current pick holder:

Seattle Seahawks; from Denver Broncos (4-12)

Path to No. 3 pick:

Bears defeat Vikings

Broncos lose to Chargers

Cardinals defeat 49ers

No. 4 overall pick

Current pick holder:

Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Path to No. 4 pick:

Bears defeat Vikings

Broncos lose to Chargers

Cardinals lose to 49ers

[listicle id=526624]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire