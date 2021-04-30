NFL draft: Eagles trade with Cowboys to take WR DeVonta Smith at No. 10
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Two NFC East rivals struck a rare deal on Thursday night.
The Philadelphia Eagles struck up a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to take their No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft, which they used to take Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
In exchange, the Cowboys got the Eagles’ first and third round picks in the draft. The Eagles’ initially had the No. 12 overall pick, which they traded down with the Miami Dolphins to get earlier this year.
This post will be updated with more information shortly.
More from Yahoo Sports: