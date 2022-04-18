NFL draft: Penn State DB Jaquan Brisker to visit 49ers

It would make a lot of sense if the 49ers are targeting a defensive back with their first pick in the 2022 draft. One of those players could be Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, who will visit with the club Tuesday per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Brisker has the size at 6-1, 200 pounds and athleticism to play both safety spots in San Francisco’s defense. He plays faster than the 4.49 40-yard dash he ran at the combine, and his ability to cover near the line of scrimmage and get downhill in run support will make him a direct replacement for Jaquiski Tartt at strong safety. He’d likely be able to slide back to the free safety spot whenever Jimmie Ward’s time in San Francisco is done as well.

While the 49ers have options at strong safety with Tarvarius Moore and Talanoa Hufanga, having a versatile rookie who could act as a do-everything chess piece for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans would be tough for San Francisco to pass up.

Brisker played 34 games across three seasons with the Nittany Lions. He had 151 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

