NFL Draft: How the Panthers trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos impacts the Eagles

The Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Carolina will pay a portion of Bridgewater’s 2021 salary as part of a restructured contract to finalize the deal to Denver, which now provides competition for Drew Lock, and should allow the Broncos to target other options with the No. 9 pick.

Here’s how the deal impacts the Eagles.

Eagles set to trade back up

If the Eagles do indeed covet Jaylen Waddle as has been reported, Philadelphia would likely need to make a deal with either Carolina or Denver to get ahead of Dallas and New York, to truly get the player they covet.

Panthers want a QB?

There's been some talk of the Eagles coveting Justin Fields and if that's so, Howie Roseman could be forced to move, especially if Carolina gets back in the quarterback race.

Broncos love a CB?

The AFC West is packed with elite signal-callers and if Denver indeed wants to compete, there's a chance the Broncos could disrupt the cornerback market, forcing the Eagles to take an edge rusher at No. 12 overall or trade down.

