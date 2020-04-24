NFL draft: Oregon coaching staff had perfect social distancing celebration after Justin Herbert pick

We’re in times of quarantine and social distancing, but that wasn’t going to stop the Oregon coaching staff from finding a way to celebrate with Justin Herbert.

Herbert, a four-year starter at quarterback for the Ducks, was selected No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert’s family is from Eugene, where the University of Oregon is located, so members of the staff posted up outside the family home in their cars.

Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal told Yahoo Sports that when Herbert’s name was called they “lit up those horns” in celebration.

“We as a staff drove up to the front as the draft started. When he got picked we lit up those horns,” Cristobal said on Yahoo Sports Draft Live.

Cristobal said they were respecting social distancing, but the “whole neighborhood” lit up with folks “blasting horns” and “yelling and screaming” in support of Herbert, the hometown kid whose grandfather was a star player for the Ducks in the 1960s.

“He’s a hometown hero. His grandfather was legendary (at Oregon),” Cristobal said.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and head coach Mario Cristobal celebrate after being Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

That moment for Herbert could have come a year earlier. The 6-foot-6 signal caller was projected as a top pick in the 2019 draft, but opted to return to Oregon for his senior season. The move paid off as Herbert threw for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns, helping the Ducks win a Pac-12 title and beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Oh, and he still landed in the top of the first round.

In doing so, Cristobal said, Herbert established himself as a “legend” at Oregon. There is another Herbert waiting in the wings, too.

Justin’s brother Patrick is a tight end for the Ducks. Patrick redshirted last season as a freshman and Cristobal thinks he is going to be a “phenomenal” player, so maybe there will be another draft celebration in Eugene in a few years.

