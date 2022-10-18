NFL draft order: Tanking Rankings entering Week 7

Panthers have no claws or cause

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Things are ugly in Carolina: a coach is gone, a player was ejected by the new coach—and is now a Cardinal—and the team is struggling. Hope the scouting department is busy looking at college QBs. Let’s look at the early 2023 draft order as Week 7 nears…

12. Washington Commanders (2-4, strength of schedule: .596)

(Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

Expect the Commanders to climb in the rankings because Carson Wentz is lost to a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand.

11. Chicago Bears (2-4, strength of schedule: .581)

(Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears simply have no offense. They are letting Justin Fields turn into a piñata. He’s never going to thrive after these beatings.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4, strength of schedule: .542)

(Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jaguars are the best 2-4 team in the NFL … if there is such a thing.

9. Arizona Cardinals (2-4, strength of schedule: .515)

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Things should be much calmer in Arizona with DeAndre Hopkins returning and Robbie Anderson arriving from Carolina.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4, strength of schedule: .500)

(USAT)

Do not be surprised if the Steelers fall out of the Tanking Rankings in a few weeks. Mike Tomlin is that good of a coach.

7. Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (2-4, strength of schedule: .480)

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

The most offense the Broncos showed in the last three quarters and OT of Week 6 was when Nathaniel Hackett ran onto the field to call a timeout. This team is S-A-D, sad.

6. Houston via Cleveland Browns ( 2-4, strength of schedule: .470)

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

What exactly did the Browns receive for those draft picks they sent to Houston?

6. Philadelphia via New Orleans Saints (2-4, strength of schedule: .465)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

This is the gift of gifts. The Eagles are undefeated and looking at a high draft pick because the Saints keep losing.

4. Houston Texans (1-3-1, strength of schedule: .525)

(USAT)

The Texans will have two good draft picks to use in the first round if they keep flopping and Cleveland keeps faltering. Deshaun Watson pays dividends after he is gone.

3. Detroit Lions (1-4, strength of schedule: .569)

(USAT)

A bye week provides time to figure out what has gone so wrong for Dan Campbell’s troops in 2022. And now, a trip to Dallas.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4, strength of schedule: .480)

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The likelihood of Josh McDaniels making this pick if the Raiders remain in this slot has to be 100,000-1.

1. Carolina Panthers (1-5, strength of schedule: .446)

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Things are looking bleak in Carolina, and in the NFL, it always gets bleaker when none of the quarterbacks on the roster look to be in form to turn things around.

