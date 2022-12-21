NFL draft order: Seahawks watch Broncos while Denver eyes 49ers

There are just three games remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, which means we’re getting closer to knowing the order of picks for the first 18 selections in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Denver Broncos’ original first-round pick now belongs to the Seattle Seahawks following the Russell Wilson trade. Right now, that pick is on pace to be third overall behind the Houston Texans (1-12-1) and Chicago Bears (3-11).

Denver does have a first-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers that was acquired through the Miami Dolphins in the Bradley Chubb trade.

The 49ers have won seven-straight games and right now their first-round pick is 26th overall, but that is subject to change depending on their results in the playoffs. A first-round exit could see their pick climb up to 19th overall, but no higher. A Super Bowl win would drop San Francisco’s pick to 32nd.

So if Broncos fans want the highest possible draft pick in 2023, they’ll have to root for the 49ers’ downfall the rest of this season.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire