NFL draft order scenarios for Cardinals in Week 18

The Arizona Cardinal, sitting at 4-12 with one game left in the season, currently hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

They play the San Francisco 49ers in the season finale on the road.

Depending on how things play out in Week 18, they could end up with as high as the second pick in the draft or fall to as low as the sixth pick.

What are the scenarios that must take place for the different draft picks?

We go over them below.

How the Cardinals can have the 2nd overall pick

For the Cardinals to earn the No. 2 pick in the draft, this must happen:

The Cardinals must lose to the 49ers.

The Chicago Bears must beat the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings.

The Denver Broncos must beat the 10-6 Los Angeles Chargers.

How the Cardinals can have the 3rd overall pick

The Cardinals will move up to the third overall pick if:

They lose to the Niners.

The Bears lose to the Vikings.

The Broncos beat the Chargers.

How the Cardinals can finish with the 4th overall pick

The Cardinals will remain at No. 4 overall if:

They lose to the 49ers and both the Bears and Broncos lose their games.

How the Cardinals can finish with the 5th overall pick

The Cardinals will fall from No. 4 to No. 5 overall if this happens:

The Cardinals upset the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts lose to the Houston Texans.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks.

How the Cardinals can finish with the 6th overall pick

The Cardinals’ worst draft pick will be the sixth overall selection. That will happen if:

They upset the 49ers.

The Colts lose to the Texans.

The Rams lose to the Seahawks.

