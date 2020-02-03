The NFL Draft order for the first 32 picks is in: Seahawks land at No. 27

The Super Bowl is over, the offseason is back in session and the matter of business at hand is the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now that the final game has wrapped, the order of teams in the first round has been officially set. While there are still compensatory picks to be dealt at a later date, teams now have a clear picture of where they'll be picking in the first round.

The Seahawks, who finished the season at 11-5, will have the No. 27 pick in the draft.

Here's a look at the order:

1. Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington (3-13)

3. Lions (3-12-1)

4. Giants (4-12)

5 Dolphins (5-11)

6. Chargers (5-11)

7. Panthers (5-11)

8. Cardinals (5-10-1)

9. Jaguars (6-10)

10. Browns (6-10)

11. Jets (7-9)

12. Raiders (7-9)

13. Colts (7-9)

14. Buccaneers (7-9)

15. Broncos (7-9)

16. Falcons (7-9)

17. Cowboys (8-8)

18. Dolphins (via Steelers 8-8)

19. Raiders (via Bears 8-8)

20. Jaguars (via Rams 9-7)

21. Eagles (9-7)

22. Bills (10-6)

23. Patriots (12-4)

24. Saints (13-3)

25. Vikings (10-6)

26. Dolphins (via Texans 10-6)

27. Seahawks (11-5)

28. Ravens (14-2)

29. Titans (9-7)

30. Packers (13-3)

31. 49ers (13-3)

32. Chiefs (12-4)

In recent years, Seattle has been a mixed bag of success when it comes to first-round draft picks.

Seattle selected Germain Ifedi with the 31st pick of the 2016 draft. He's been a mainstay on the Seahawks oftensive line, missing only four games and starting 60 total in his four years with Seattle. His inconsistent play and plethora of penalties, however, have been problematic for Seattle. Pro Football Focus ranked Ifedi 64th overall amongst 81 tackles in 2019.

Rashaad Penny was taken 27th overall in the 2018 draft. While Penny struggled during his debut season with injury, he shined in 2019, running 129 yards and 74 yards in back-to-back games against Philadelphia and Minnesota. His stellar campaign came to a unfortunate end in Week 14, when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

L.J. Collier seemingly struggled during his rookie season. The defensive end, who Seattle took at No. 29 in the 2019 draft, had just three tackles in 11 games. He struggled to get playing time on a team that so desperately lacked production in the pass rush. Pete Carroll is optimistic Collier can make a jump similar to that of Rasheem Green in year two.

John Schneider and Pete Carroll are always active on draft day, so don't be surprised if the Seahawks make a move early on to climb up in the draft to select a more valuable player this season.

