NFL draft order for Day 2
The NFL draft continues Friday evening on Day 2 with Rounds 2 and 3. The fun begins at 7 p.m. ET and the Arizona Cardinals will be up fairly quickly. They have the second pick of the second round and then they have three picks in the third round.
Below you can see the full draft order for the second and third rounds, at least until trades happen and mess it up.
Round 2
33. Arizona Cardinals
34. Detroit Lions
37. Seattle Seahawks
41. Tennessee Titans
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears
55. Detroit Lions
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
61. Chicago Bears
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles
67. Denver Broncos
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans
74. Cleveland Browns
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots
77. Los Angeles Rams
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Arizona Cardinals
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers
94. Arizona Cardinals
95. Kansas City Chiefs
Compensatory picks
96. Arizona Cardinals
97. Washington Commanders
98. Cleveland Browns
100. Las Vegas Raiders
101. San Francisco 49ers
102. San Francisco 49ers
