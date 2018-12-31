NFL Draft Order 2019: Latest list of selection after Week 17 games originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2018 NFL season continues in January for the 12 teams that made the playoffs, but for the 20 that didn't, the NFL Draft process starts ASAP.

The 2019 draft begins April 25 in Nashville, and all eyes leading up to that time will be on the Arizona Cardinals, who have the No. 1 overall pick after finishing with the league's worst record at 3-13.

This is the highest draft position for the Cardinals since 2011, when they selected LSU defensive back Patrick Peterson at No. 5 overall. That pick was a huge success as Peterson has become one of the league's elite cornerbacks. The Cardinals don't need a quarterback in the first round after choosing UCLA's Josh Rosen at No. 10 in 2018, and that's good news for Arizona because the 2019 QB class is pretty weak.

The New England Patriots figure to have another first-round pick in the mid-20s or later after securing a first-round playoff bye Sunday with a win over the New York Jets.

The Patriots selected two players from the University of Georgia, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (No. 23) and running back Sony Michel (No. 31), in the first round in 2018. The earliest the Patriots have selected in Round 1 this decade is No. 17, where they took offensive tackle Nate Solder in 2011.

Here's the updated NFL Draft order through Week 17. The remaining selections (21 through 32) will be determined by the outcome of the playoffs.

1. Arizona

2. San Francisco

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland

5. Tampa Bay

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville

8. Detroit

9. Denver

10. Buffalo

11. Cincinnati

12. Green Bay

13. Miami

14. Atlanta

15. Washington

16. Carolina

17. Cleveland

18. Minnesota

19. Tennessee

20. Pittsburgh

