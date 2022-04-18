The NFL Draft, But Only Fictional Football Players

What if the NFL Draft was done with only movie and TV characters? I'm glad I asked!

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Here's the 2022 NFL entertainment draft:

NOTE: Although some characters are based on real people, the point of the list is the on-screen characters. AND, for the sake of each team having a pick, all traded picks have been reverted to their original owners. Just have fun with it!

1. Jerry Maguire). With the first pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Rod Tidwell, WR, Arizona State ().

Represented by Jerry Maguire, Tidwell lands No. 1 on the draft board. Expect a straight-up party from Tidwell and his family. He brings the energy and fantastic hands to the Jacksonville offense. Sony Pictures Releasing

2. Any Given Sunday). With the second pick, the Detroit Lions select Willie Beamen, QB, University of Houston ().

The Lions get a quarterback that is plenty motivated as he is talented. He puts the "mobile" in mobile quarterback and will bring a different speed to the Detroit offense. Warner Bros.

3. The Replacements). With the third pick, the Houston Texans select Shane Falco, QB, Ohio State ().

Is he the one? Maybe. But in this case, he is No. 3 overall. This man is no replacement...he can ball. His infamously poor finish in the Sugar Bowl shouldn't sway teams, because this lefty can throw a dart. Warner Bros. Pictures

4. Friday Night Lights). With the fourth pick, the New York Jets select Smash Williams, RB, Dillon High School ().

Give Smash some green grass and he will take it to the house. He has leadership attributes and can break a tackle like the game is a TV show. I personally hate running backs in the first round, but the Jets are getting the real deal. NBC Universal Television Distribution

5. The Waterboy). With the fifth pick, the New York Giants select Bobby Boucher, Edge, South Central Louisiana State ().

Do you remember that time Bobby Boucher was drafted in the top five? Well, do ya? Boucher would be just the pass rush that the Giants need, and although he isn't the quickest thinker, he can lay out an opposing player and execute a sick dropkick that would make Captain Insano proud. Buena Vista Pictures

6. Friday Night Lights). With the sixth pick, the Carolina Panthers select Vince Howard, QB, East Dillon High School ().

Howard has no business being this good at the quarterback position, but his transition was flawless. He has leadership and accountability. The Panthers can really build a culture around him in the locker room. NBC Universal Television Distribution

7. Draft Day). With the seventh pick, the Chicago Bears select Vontae Mack, Edge, Ohio State ().

A shocker! The Bears go "Vontae Mack no matter what." Mack is a game-changer on defense and is a sack machine. He has some nephews to feed, so expect him to be a nonstop workhorse. Lionsgate

8. Draft Day). With the eighth pick, the Atlanta Falcons select Bo Callahan, QB, University of Wisconsin ().

Say it with me, Atlanta. You. Get. Bo. No one came to his 21st birthday party, but the Falcons are coming for him. He is pure Roethlisberger meets Elway. Lionsgate

9. Remember the Titans). With the ninth pick, the Denver Broncos select Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass, QB, T.C. Williams High School ().

Sunshineeeee! Ronnie Bass has a ceiling to the moon. Mobile, although doesn't excel in any specific area, can move the ball downfield for the Broncos with some very old-school football. Buena Vista Pictures

10. Wildcats). With the tenth pick, the Seattle Seahawks select Phillip Finch, DL, Central High School ().

This man is an anchor on the defensive line and Seahawks fans will love him. He is capable of blocking a field goal and bringing down a back in the backfield. Warner Bros.

11. With the eleventh pick, the Washington Commanders select Forrest Gump, KR, Alabama (Forrest Gump).

He sure is fast. This man is so fast, he can change direction on a dime and still not get caught. Commanders will love getting their "Run, Forrest, Run" merch. Paramount Pictures

12. With the twelfth pick, the Minnesota Vikings select Julius Campbell, Edge, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans)

He's a leader, even if he doesn't see it. He demands perfection from himself and his teammates. He is an elite defender that can ruin any Sunday for an opposing offense. Vikings need the extra leadership on defense. Buena Vista Pictures

13. With the thirteenth pick, the Cleveland Browns select Ray Jennings, RB, FSU (Draft Day).

No Vontae Mack, so who do the Browns take? Ray Jennings. They take Ray Jennings. Isn't that what this team needs? A running back? Arguably the best back in the class slides out of the top 10 and into the lap of GM, Sonny Weaver jr. Lionsgate

14. With the fourteenth pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Petey Williams, ATH, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans).

Petey comes with some baggage. He once left his teammates when the "going got tough" and it forced him to slide down the boards. He has high spirits and good character, so expect him to help the Ravens on offense or defense. Buena Vista Pictures

15. With the fifteenth pick, the Miami Dolphins select Jason Street, QB, Dillon High School (Friday Night Lights).

Story continues

Not just a highly touted prospect in Texas (forever) but in the whole nation. Great leadership and a strong arm to boot. NBC Universal Television Distribution

16. With the sixteenth pick, the Indianapolis Colts select Paul Crewe (2005 version), QB, New Mexico State...Penitentiary (The Longest Yard).

He threw a game once, never again. Crewe will ball out for the Colts and even resembles the playing style of Peyton Manning. Paramount Pictures

17. With the seventieth pick, the Los Angeles Chargers select Paul Crewe (1974 version), QB, Mean Machines (The Longest Yard).

Chargers go for old school and take Paul Crewe...the '70s version. He is almost the same as the other Crewe, and it's like their skillsets were written up the same way. Paramount Pictures

18. With the eighteenth pick, the New Orleans Saints select Louie Lastik, OL, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans).

The big man hits the Big Easy. They are getting a great locker room guy with some pipes and some power to the run blocking game. Buena Vista Pictures

19. With the nineteenth pick, the Philadelphia Eagles select Tim Riggins, RB, Dillon High School (Friday Night Lights).

Everyone loves them some Tim Riggins. He is a solid, bruising back, but his personality isn't for everyone. Eagles fans will adore his attitude as long as he shows up and gives it his all each game. NBC Universal Television Distribution

20. With the twentieth pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Stefan Djordjevic, CB, Ampipe (All the Right Moves).

A neckroll for a CB is bold, but Stef will cruise with it no matter what. He looks a lot like a young Jerry Maguire, but he can play corner with the best of 'em. Steelers want grit and wit, this is their man. 20th Century Fox

21. With the twenty-first pick, the New England Patriots select Buddy, WR, Timberwolves (Airbud: Golden Receiver).

Every other team should just quit. Bill Belichick gets Air Bud and it's a wrap. Expect plenty of bark from this young pup. Buena Vista Pictures

22. With the twenty-second pick, the Las Vegas Raiders select Brock Kelley, DL, Shiloh Christian Academy (Facing the Giants)

Brock can carry a 160-pound kid on his shoulders on a death crawl. As long as he doesn't count himself out, he is a special leader. Samuel Goldwyn Films

23. With the twenty-third pick, the Arizona Cardinals select Daniel Eugene “Rudy” Ruettiger, Specialist, (Rudy).

Rudy! Rudy! Rudy! Can the Cardinals find the right place for Ruettiger? Who knows, but he will give his A game in practice every single time. TriStar Films

24. With the twenty-fourth pick, the Dallas Cowboys select Joe Kingman, QB, Boston Rebels (The Game Plan).

Kingman is cocky and is believed to not have what it takes to win the whole thing. Great size and mobility that could make him an all-time Dallas Cowboy! Buena Vista Pictures

25. With the twenty-fifth pick, the Buffalo Bills select Ray Finkle, Kicker, Stetson University (Ace Ventura).

The laces were in, and now, Finkle is in on the Bills. The city of Buffalo has had great luck with kickers, so I have my fingers crossed for them. Warner Bros.

26. With the twenty-sixth pick, the Tennessee Titans select Levander "Bird" Williams, QB, Central High School (Wildcats).

Bird is the word and now he's the face of the Tennessee Titans. Put a good defense with this guy, and he'll make plays happen for better field position throughout the game. Warner Bros.

27. With the twenty-seventh pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Uncle Rico, QB, Unknown (Napoleon Dynamite).

A lot of mystery around this prospect. There are mummers that he never even played football back in the day. He has an arm on him, though. Fox Searchlight Pictures

28. With the twenty-eighth pick, the Green Bay Packers select Matt Saracen, QB, Dillon High School (Friday Night Lights).

Inexperience is a huge red flag waving over the head of Saracen, but he has a lot of grit and passion. The Packers can lean on him when they need a leader most. NBC Universal Television Distribution

29. With the twenty-ninth pick, the San Francisco 49ers select Gerry Bertier, DL, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans).

Maybe the biggest fall of the draft, but the Niners are getting a guy of high character and great chemistry with his teammates. They will look to him to lead and he will answer. Buena Vista Pictures

30. With the thirtieth pick, the Kansas City Chiefs select Becky "The Icebox" O'Shea, FB, Pee Wee Football. (Little Giants)

Her ability is constantly disrespected because she's a girl, but she is a truck. Hand her the football and watch her go, OR let her lead block downfield. Warner Bros.

31. With the thirty-first pick, the Cincinnati Bengals select Spencer James, WR, Beverly Hills High (All American).

Some WR bias must have caused him to slip through the cracks, but James is a literal All-American prospect that is a can't-miss pick. Warner Bros. Television

32. With the thirty-second pick, the Los Angeles Rams select Kurt Warner, QB, UNI (American Underdog).

The rich get richer. The Rams draft the character version of their legendary QB, Kurt Warner, which makes you wonder why so many teams passed on him. Underdog, indeed. Lionsgate