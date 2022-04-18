The NFL Draft, But Only Fictional Football Players
·9 min read
What if the NFL Draft was done with only movie and TV characters? I'm glad I asked!
Here's the 2022 NFL entertainment draft:
NOTE: Although some characters are based on real people, the point of the list is the on-screen characters. AND, for the sake of each team having a pick, all traded picks have been reverted to their original owners. Just have fun with it!
1.With the first pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Rod Tidwell, WR, Arizona State (Jerry Maguire).
2.With the second pick, the Detroit Lions select Willie Beamen, QB, University of Houston (Any Given Sunday).
3.With the third pick, the Houston Texans select Shane Falco, QB, Ohio State (The Replacements).
4.With the fourth pick, the New York Jets select Smash Williams, RB, Dillon High School (Friday Night Lights).
5.With the fifth pick, the New York Giants select Bobby Boucher, Edge, South Central Louisiana State (The Waterboy).
6.With the sixth pick, the Carolina Panthers select Vince Howard, QB, East Dillon High School (Friday Night Lights).
7.With the seventh pick, the Chicago Bears select Vontae Mack, Edge, Ohio State (Draft Day).
8.With the eighth pick, the Atlanta Falcons select Bo Callahan, QB, University of Wisconsin (Draft Day).
9.With the ninth pick, the Denver Broncos select Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass, QB, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans).
10.With the tenth pick, the Seattle Seahawks select Phillip Finch, DL, Central High School (Wildcats).
11.With the eleventh pick, the Washington Commanders select Forrest Gump, KR, Alabama (Forrest Gump).
12.With the twelfth pick, the Minnesota Vikings select Julius Campbell, Edge, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans)
13.With the thirteenth pick, the Cleveland Browns select Ray Jennings, RB, FSU (Draft Day).
14.With the fourteenth pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Petey Williams, ATH, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans).
15.With the fifteenth pick, the Miami Dolphins select Jason Street, QB, Dillon High School (Friday Night Lights).
16.With the sixteenth pick, the Indianapolis Colts select Paul Crewe (2005 version), QB, New Mexico State...Penitentiary (The Longest Yard).
17.With the seventieth pick, the Los Angeles Chargers select Paul Crewe (1974 version), QB, Mean Machines (The Longest Yard).
18.With the eighteenth pick, the New Orleans Saints select Louie Lastik, OL, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans).
19.With the nineteenth pick, the Philadelphia Eagles select Tim Riggins, RB, Dillon High School (Friday Night Lights).
20.With the twentieth pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Stefan Djordjevic, CB, Ampipe (All the Right Moves).
21.With the twenty-first pick, the New England Patriots select Buddy, WR, Timberwolves (Airbud: Golden Receiver).
22.With the twenty-second pick, the Las Vegas Raiders select Brock Kelley, DL, Shiloh Christian Academy (Facing the Giants)
23.With the twenty-third pick, the Arizona Cardinals select Daniel Eugene “Rudy” Ruettiger, Specialist, (Rudy).
24.With the twenty-fourth pick, the Dallas Cowboys select Joe Kingman, QB, Boston Rebels (The Game Plan).
25.With the twenty-fifth pick, the Buffalo Bills select Ray Finkle, Kicker, Stetson University (Ace Ventura).
26.With the twenty-sixth pick, the Tennessee Titans select Levander "Bird" Williams, QB, Central High School (Wildcats).
27.With the twenty-seventh pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Uncle Rico, QB, Unknown (Napoleon Dynamite).
28.With the twenty-eighth pick, the Green Bay Packers select Matt Saracen, QB, Dillon High School (Friday Night Lights).
29.With the twenty-ninth pick, the San Francisco 49ers select Gerry Bertier, DL, T.C. Williams High School (Remember the Titans).
30.With the thirtieth pick, the Kansas City Chiefs select Becky "The Icebox" O'Shea, FB, Pee Wee Football. (Little Giants)
31.With the thirty-first pick, the Cincinnati Bengals select Spencer James, WR, Beverly Hills High (All American).
32.With the thirty-second pick, the Los Angeles Rams select Kurt Warner, QB, UNI (American Underdog).
Who would you draft for your team? Who was snubbed Comment below!
The Ravens were trying to trade wide receiver Miles Boykin last month, and after they found no takers, they have decided to let him go. Baltimore cut Boykin today, ending a three-year tenure for him with the team. Boykin was a 2019 third-round draft pick who got significant playing time on offense his first two [more]
The Browns report for the start of their offseason workouts on Tuesday and they announced a handful of roster moves ahead of that kickoff on Monday. Defensive tackle Sheldon Day and defensive end Stephen Weatherly have both signed contracts with the team. Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley and guard Michael Dunn both signed their exclusive rights [more]
Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).
Real estate can be a valuable tool to build wealth as it offers an inflation hedge, provides tax benefits and can be passed down through generations. However, real estate can have high barriers to entry. The median existing-home price for all housing types in February 2022 was $357,300, up 15% from the $310,600 level recorded in February 2021. Luckily, you can find ways to invest in real estate for retirement that don’t require a large amount of capital, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) th