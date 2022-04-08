NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Who are the offensive tackles who’ll matter in the 2022 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings

After a relative down draft for offensive tackles – at least in terms of where the top prospects went, with just three in the first round and one before the 17 – here comes the bounce back.

There should be at least four tackles going in the first round, and there could be six. More than that, the stars up top are fantastic – the two best players in this draft could be offensive tackles – and there’s a ton of value outside of the top 50 overall picks.

From the college perspective, here are the ten best offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Obinna Eze, TCU

Size: 6-6, 321

The Good: Bulky, tall, and athletic, he moves like a much smaller player, runs like a giant tight end, and he’s experienced as a nice starter at Memphis before moving over to TCU. The upside is through the roof if he can harness all his skills.

The Not-So-Good: He needs a LOT of coaching up to get some of the basics right. He’s got the time logged in, but he’s been able to rely on his tremendous athleticism to get by. He’s got a weird top-heavy body type and might not be built for a guard.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: More productive than he’ll get credit for, he’s a high-end pro prospect who could turn into something special with time and technique work. He’s got too many positive measurables to ignore.

NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Vederian Lowe, Illinois

Size: 6-5, 314

The Good: The NFL stuff is all there. He’s got the right size, the right power, and the right athleticism to at worst be a fantastic run blocking guard if he doesn’t stick at right tackle. Coaches will love him, he’ll do what’s needed, and he’ll be a versatile part of someone’s line.

Story continues

The Not-So-Good: He’s just an average pass protector. It’s odd because the quickness and feet are there, and he’s got the frame, but he wasn’t quite the dominant force he should’ve been. The flash-rushers will give him a problem.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: He’ll be a great mid-round value get as a blocker for somewhere on the line. Yeah, he’ll be a right tackle before living at guard, but he has too many positives to not try out on the left side to see if everything starts to work.

NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Size: 6-6, 315

The Good: A high-end starter at Washington State for a long time, he’s the NFL tackle you want if your offense plans on winging it around 50 times a game. Very tall with a great frame and excellent first step, he’s the pass protector you’re looking for because you won’t notice him – he won’t give up a slew of big plays. But …

The Not-So-Good: He’s missing that one extra athletic burst and gear that’s going to give him problems with the elite NFL speed guys, and he doesn’t quite have the power to make up for it. You’re getting him to pass block; his abilities for the ground game are limited.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Here’s the big problem, and it’s not really his fault. Top Washington State offensive linemen look like they should fit a the next level because of the scheme, but they sort of don’t – there’s just no transition to the run.

He’s got to have the exact right fit for his game, but he’s got too much experience, too many good intangibles, and too much athleticism to ignore.

NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Size: 6-6, 328

The Good: Massive, experienced, and with plenty of big-time potential as a blaster, he’s got the bulk and maturity on the field to be what everyone is looking for. A tough guy who can blast, ask him to destroy the guy in front of him for the running game and he’ll be terrific.

The Not-So-Good: In a weird way he’s sort of a tweener. He’s not quite athletic enough at an NFL level to be a dominant pass protector, and he might not fit in as a guard like some are going to project. He’s not going to be for every offense – he needs to be in a power based scheme.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Someone will fall in love and jump out of the chair to get him after the top 100 picks, and others are going to be more than happy to see him go off the board early. There’s a LOT of concerns with his style of play, but he’ll produce as a powerful right tackle.

NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Size: 6-6, 313

The Good: If you’re looking for a run blocking tackle, here you go. His future might be at guard, but early on he could work in a variety of ways depending on the blocking scheme and style. One of the strongest blockers in the draft, he’s not going to be moved off his base.

The Not-So-Good: He’s not really an NFL pass protector. He can be fine at right tackle – for whatever that means nowadays – but he doesn’t have the explosive quickness to make up for a first step from a speedy pass rusher.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: He’s not that bad as a pass blocker, but there will be too many moments at the next level when he’s missing that one moment and that little bit of twitch, and it’ll be enough. He’ll start out at tackle but will have a long career as a killer guard for a ground attack.

NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Max Mitchell, Louisiana

Size: 6-6, 307

The Good: Here’s the potential quarterback for your line. No, he’s not the most athletic guy around, but you have to be able to move a bit to block in that Ragin’ Cajun offense. He’s a nasty run blocker, was one of the main men in that locker room, and he’s got the all-around skills to work just about anywhere on an NFL line.

The Not-So-Good: He’s not nearly as bulky as you might like and he’s missing that premier athleticism of some of the other tackles in this draft who can do what he does, only better – like Kellen Diesch of Arizona State. He’ll get the job done, and he plays with the right run blocking demeanor, but he’s not heavy enough to flatten his guy.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Take him, get him in camp, and there’s your right tackle or left guard for the next ten years as long as you have the right type of offense for his type. In the right scheme, he’s a starting left tackle right out of the box.

NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

Size: 6-7, 301

The Good: He’s not going to be for everyone, but he’s long, lean, and very, very athletic. In workouts he looks and runs like a massive tight end – he ripped off a 4.89 40 at the combine. It’s going to take an exact right fit in an up-tempo offense with a zone-blocking scheme, but he’ll keep up with any sort of speed rusher.

The Not-So-Good: Again, he looked like a massive tight end. There’s no bulk, and while he’s got plenty of room to at 20 pounds or so of good weight, you don’t really want to mess with his quickness. He’s fine as a run blocker, but he’ll get overwhelmed at times by the monster Coke machines on a defensive front.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s too much athleticism and too many good parts not to like. Again, he’s not for everyone – some NBA team could used him as a dominant rebounding power forward – but in the current world of the NFL that relies more and more on athleticism up front, he’ll find a home.

NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Size: 6-5, 316

The Good: He’s already good and he’s still going to get better. A superstar recruit, he’s got the NFL size, skills, and athleticism to slip right into a lineup and take over a starting spot. He’ll matchup just fine with any NFL pass rusher as long as he just has to wall him off and keep him from flying by. He looks the part, but …

The Not-So-Good: He’s going to get destroyed by NFL power. He doesn’t move as as well as the top athletic tackles in this draft, and he doesn’t thump nearly as much as some might want. He might need a year or two of seasoning to get everything in place to match the tools.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: It’s so hard because you want to love him as an NFL prospect. He’s got everything in the bag, but it would be great to see him become more of a destructive force. He’s too talented and too athletic not to assume everything will be in place with a little bit of time, but you’re going to have to pass on some fantastic tackle prospects to get him.

NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Size: 6-5, 324

The Good: Put blocker on field, see blocker obliterate defenders, repeat. It’s a stretch to call him the best run blocker in the draft, but if you want a very big, very strong guy who explodes into a run block over and and over again, this is your man. There are a whole lot of athletic tackles in this draft who don’t bring the power – that’s not Smith. But …

The Not-So-Good: Just like those athletic blockers need to be in a certain scheme, so does Smith. Oh sure, he ruins people’s days when he gets his hands on them, but he’ll destroy, destroy, and then give up the sack against the NFL speed rusher.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: It’s too easy to assume he’s automatically going to get moved to guard – he’s too athletic and has way too many amazing traits not to try out at tackle as long as possible. He’ll work better on a team that has a quarterback who can move – he’s almost too perfect a right tackle for Baltimore – but any NFL offensive line coach worth his salt will want a shot to work with what’s there.

NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Size: 6-6, 303

The Good: Very, very athletic, he’s a tight end who beefed up to play tackle. He moves like it, has elite lateral skills, and best of all he’s just scratching the surface on what he might be able to do. He’s literally just learning his craft, and as is he seems like a natural who handled the extra weight and responsibility just fine. Get him on the move, and he’ll get the job done.

The Not-So-Good: He’s still learning. The ceiling is limitless, but he’s still a wee bit of a project. Even though he’s 6-6, there’s not a whole lot more he can do with his frame – he already had to beef up to get to 300 – and there’s not a whole lot of power to his run blocking.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s a chance in three years he turns out to be the best pass blocker in this draft. He’ll never be the pancake-maker some power running teams might want, but the guy is just getting going. If you can project it and see what you can do to tweak his game, there’s no telling how good he can become as a top left tackle in the right scheme.

NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Size: 6-8, 384

The Good: Huge, huge, huge, he’s a massive human being who’s impossible to get around and a destructive force for a ground game. Not just a big bodied blocker, he can move surprisingly well. No, he’s not going to match up with every smallish speed rusher, but he’s a rare measurable talent.

The Not-So-Good: There are some limitations for a guy of his size, but whatever. They’re workable. It’s all about unlocking a level of psychotic anger that the elite NFL tackles bring on every play.

He needs to bring it for a full 60 minutes. Oh yeah, on the key play and in the big moments he’ll step up and totally destroy his man, but it’s that mid-second quarter 2nd-and-5 pass that he’ll take the foot off the gas a bit.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: To be warned in all of this, I overlove the freakish tools guys. If you’re THAT big and move THAT well, you can start for my NFL team. It’s just going to be about the consistency with Faalele, but there’s no other offensive lineman in this draft you’d rather work behind on 4th-and-1.

NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Size: 6-7, 325

The Good: In so many ways he’s just about the perfect tackle prospect measurable-wise. Unlike some athletes who beefed up to become an offensive lineman, Penning was able to get up to 325 and can still run a sub-4.9 40 and explode in the combine jumps.

Very experienced, very fluid, and with the right frame of mind to be a killer who wants to totally destroy his guy on every play, he’ll bring the effort for the run to go along with the desire to want to be the one who handles that superstar pass rusher.

The Not-So-Good: There’s the obvious – he was amazing in the FCS – and he’s going to need a little time and patience before he gets it all figured out. He’ll work his tail off to do anything and everything a coaching staff wants, but his desire and skills were enough to get the job done at the lower level. There’s going to be an adjustment period.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Give it a year and a few lumps, but everything is there including the intangibles. He could’ve – and for his NFL career, probably should’ve – left to play for just about any major FBS school, but he stuck around his team at UNI. He’s going to be a first round draft pick who could go in the top 20 – every team will want a guy who works like he does to set the tone for a line.

NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Size: 6-5, 307

The Good: There’s no other way to put it – as basic as this sounds, he’s just a great football player who knows how to play this sport.

There are better athletes at tackle in this draft, and he’s not going to power over defenders like the bulkier prospects, but he blocks his man, he does it again, and then he’ll do it again. The measurables are fine, but it’s more than that. He’s quiet on the field – you don’t notice him because the defensive guy on his side isn’t doing anything.

The Not-So-Good: The measurables. No, you don’t succeed like he did in the SEC if you can’t move, but he’s not as bulky as you might like, and he’s not the freakish athlete in pass protection like a few of the flashier options. There’s not a huge ceiling on him – what you’ve seen is what you’re getting.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: He’s going to need the right scheme considering he’s not 325 and he’s not as explosive as you might like for a smaller blocker, but don’t worry about it. He’s a professional football tackle for either side, you’ll take him, plug him in, and 1/5th of your line is set for a long, long time.

NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Size: 6-4, 310

The Good: He’s what everyone wants in an NFL left tackle. He’s got the prototype size, excellent feet, and he’s a leader who’ll instantly make an offensive line his.

When it’s time to roll, he’s destroying defenders with big-time strength to work as both a blaster for the ground game and with the smarts to outthink pass rushers. He’s a tough guy’s tough guy.

The Not-So-Good: And this is actually as much of a positive as any sort of a negative, he’s still got work to do. As good as he is and as ready as he is to be someone’s anchor, he’s going to have to be more consistent as a pass protector and not try to blow up his man on every play. His issues are workable, but it might take more time than some might like before he’s a true left tackle who can handle high-end NFL pass rushers.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: He’s the type of player you build an offense around, and not just the front five. At very, very worst, he’s a ten-year Pro Bowl run blocking talent at guard. At the high end, he’s the best player in the draft who quickly gets past some of his technical issues and becomes the prototype left tackle.

NFL Draft Projection: Top Ten Overall

Evan Neal, Alabama

Size: 6-7, 337

The Good: When he’s at his best and his A game is on, forget it. He’s not just the best tackle in this draft when everything is working, he’s the best player. With his size, quickness for his bulk, and his pro-coached technique, he’s ready to be the anchor of someone’s line the moment he sets foot in camp.

He does everything right. There’s no problems with his positioning, his power for the running game, or how he takes control of the play from jump no matter who he’s going again. He’ll maul, he’ll dance, and he’ll do it all either at tackle or guard – he’ll succeed wherever.

The Not-So-Good: The dominance has to come on every single play. When it’s 3rd-and-2, there’s a first down coming because of his block. The technique never slips, but he’s not quite that destructive force of nature that could take him into a whole other level.

And no, it’s not a plus when a guy with his skills and upside is already being looked at as a possible guard. That’s where he could be later on, but the guy who might worth of the No. 1 pick shouldn’t have any question marks about where he belongs on a line.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: There’s no such thing as a no-risk, no-bust player, but he’s as close as it gets for an offensive lineman. Fine, let’s put it out there. If he finds that extra gear that makes him want to obliterate everything in his path on every play, he’s got the upside to be a bigger – it’s not fair to go here, but it’s close – Larry Allen.

NFL Draft Projection: Top Ten Overall

