NFL Draft odds: Where Patriots stand in latest Tua Tagovailoa betting lines

There might not be a more interesting prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft than Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He had a brilliant college career, featuring a 2017 national title and a Heisman Trophy runner-up finish in 2018. Tagovailoa posted great stats for the Crimson Tide and ranks among the top quarterbacks in the 2020 class. There's also significant risk in drafting Tagovailoa based on his injury history, which includes a painful hip injury that ended his 2019 season in November.

In fact, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan said last week that Tagovailoa is the "biggest gamble" in NFL Draft history.

Despite the concerns over his ability to stay healthy consistently, the Alabama star still is expected to be a top 10 pick. The most likely landing spots for Tagovailoa are the Miami Dolphins with the No. 5 pick and the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 6 pick. Both teams are in need of a franchise quarterback.

There's always a chance he could slide down the draft board. We've seen stranger things happen at this event. Here are the latest betting lines on which team will select Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Miami Dolphins: -110

2. Los Angeles Chargers: +180

3. Washington Redskins: +800

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: +1100

5. Cincinnati Bengals: +1600

6. New England Patriots: +1600

7. Detroit Lions: +2500

8. Las Vegas Raiders: +3300

The Patriots being sixth on this list is interesting.

They will soon begin the post-Tom Brady era after the six-time Super Bowl champion left New England in free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pats have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on their quarterback depth chart entering the draft. Stidham is the likely starter for next season and has received plenty of praise from his teammates in recent weeks, but it wouldn't be shocking if the Patriots selected a quarterback in the 2020 draft.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has 12 picks at his disposal for the upcoming draft, giving him plenty of ammo to trade up. Belichick rarely packages multiple picks and moves up in the draft, though. He often trades down, which allows him to acquire even more picks. But given the recent history of success several teams have enjoyed after trading up in the first round to get their quarterback, it'll be interesting to see if the Patriots seriously consider a bold move for Tagovailoa or one of the other top quarterbacks in the 2020 class.

