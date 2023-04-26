NFL draft odds swinging for No. 1 overall pick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re confident the Panthers will select Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, despite odds shifting back and forth for Will Levis.
Will Levis' odds to go first overall unexpectedly shifted on Tuesday.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson are the top two defensive players in this year's class.
The NFL Draft has a lot of intrigue starting with the second pick.
Maybe the Texans won't take a quarterback after all.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
According to one expert, “If Young is two inches taller, he might be the best quarterback prospect in a long time. That's how smart he is.”
We have a good idea who the No. 1 overall pick will be.
The draft prop market odds move in a unique way.
The Panthers don't seem too worried about Bryce Young.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Who will be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft?
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Young wasn't the favorite to go first overall in the draft as the week began.
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
Do you take the undersized but productive QB prospect or do you prefer a player with all the tools but less may need to refine his skills? The 2023 class has a little bit of everything.