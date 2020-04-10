NFL Draft odds: Are Patriots emerging as dark horse for Tua Tagovailoa?

The Tua Tagovailoa rumors are just rumblings at the moment.

But if you follow the money, you shouldn't tune them out.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds earlier this week pegging the New England Patriots at +1600 to pick the Alabama quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the fifth-shortest odds of any NFL team.

If you think those odds are too favorable, consider this: DraftKings Sportsbook has seen more action on Tagovailoa-to-the-Patriots than all but three NFL teams.

Here are odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook in the Tua sweepstakes ranked by betting handle, or percent of total money received on each team:

Washington Redskins (+1200): 34.4%

Miami Dolphins (+100): 24.8%

Los Angeles Chargers (+150): 9.8%

New England Patriots (+1600): 9.6%

Detroit Lions (+2500): 5.6%









The Miami Dolphins own the No. 5 overall pick and still are the favorites to draft Tagovailoa, who held his pro day Thursday at Alabama. The Los Angeles Chargers, who pick sixth, are right behind Miami.

But there have been rumblings that the Dolphins are concerned about the 22-year-old's injury history after he underwent offseason hip surgery.

While our Tom E. Curran has reported the Patriots are confident in Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, they may not want to put all of their eggs in Stidham's basket after losing Tom Brady in free agency.

Bill Belichick also is close with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, so it's not far-fetched to imagine New England trading up from No. 23 overall to snag Tagovailoa as Brady's heir apparent.

Would Belichick spend premium draft capital to take a quarterback with an injury history in the middle of a global pandemic that prevents any face-to-face meetings? That's unclear, especially with several other talented QBs on the board.

But every other team on the list above owns a top-six pick, so the fact that the Patriots are getting this much action at No. 23 suggests a draft-day trade is very much in play.

