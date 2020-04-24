NFL draft odds: A betting recap and some highlights (even a bad beat!) from Round 1

NFL draft betting could be here to stay, after many bettors got into it for the first time. It’s not like they’ve had many other options this month.

There were highs and lows with the more than 160 NFL draft props offered by BetMGM, with plenty more yet to be decided on the second and third days of the draft. If you simply can’t get enough of NFL draft props, BetMGM is already offering odds on who will be the first pick of the draft next year. And there are still many bets available for the final six rounds of this year’s draft at BetMGM.

Let’s take a look at some of the more interesting results from the first round:

Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t slip far, is second QB taken

The most action for NFL draft props centered around Tagovailoa. We knew Joe Burrow would go first overall and the odds were overwhelming. It wasn’t so easy to figure out where Tagovailoa might land.

The odds shifted in a big way on the second quarterback selected, with Tagovailoa going from -500 to a dead heat with Justin Herbert. Then Tagovailoa got late action and became a slight favorite again.

Anyone who stuck with Tagovailoa was rewarded. He went fifth to the Miami Dolphins, who were listed as the favorite to land him at -121. Tagovailoa’s draft position of over 3.5 did pay off at -125, cashing a ticket for those who might thought he’d fall due to his hip injury. That line got so much action, BetMGM moved the line from 2.5 to 3.5 after April 10. Tagovailoa going fifth overall seems like a big win for bettors.

Chiefs’ surprising pick pays off RB props

In the betting world, there was a lot of drama for the last pick of the first round.

The Kansas City Chiefs were a candidate to take a running back, and they were the last hope for anyone who bet over 0.5 running backs in the first round (the over was favored at -228). None were taken in the first 31 picks. When the Chiefs took LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire it made over bettors happy, and Edwards-Helaire bettors very happy.

Edwards-Helaire had the fourth-lowest odds as the first running back selected, behind overwhelming favorite D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and JK Dobbins. Edwards-Helaire was 20-to-1 as April started, moved to 18-to-1, and then some extra action on him pushed him down to 7-to-1 late last week. Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm picked CEH as his sleeper to be RB1, and that paid off very well if you got him at his peak odds.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's selection was a big one in the betting market. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)

Henry Ruggs III pays off as first receiver taken

Ruggs was the third favorite to be the first receiver off the board, after Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. He was the first one picked, by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12.

Ruggs’ odds moved up to +325 before the draft at BetMGM, and he was previously identified as the best value at +250 in our pre-draft coverage. Well done if you picked Ruggs as the WR1.

Also a tip of the cap if you figured a phenomenal draft class at receiver would be a big story in Round 1. The over of 5.5 receivers, which was favored at -145, hit when the 49ers drafted Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th pick.

Andrew Thomas’ selection helps bettors

Offensive linemen don’t get much attention but there was a great value on Georgia’s Andrew Thomas. Draft analysts claimed that Thomas was higher on NFL boards than most rankings indicated, and that turned out to be accurate. Thomas went fourth overall to the New York Giants.

To anyone paying attention to pre-draft rumblings, Thomas was a nice hit at +700 as the first offensive lineman taken. Jedrick Wills Jr. and Tristian Wirfs were the two favorites. Thomas was +1000 to be the Giants’ first pick, a really nice score for anyone who figured the Giants would be in the mix for a top tackle.

Were there any draft prop bad beats?

It’s hard to have a truly bad beat on the draft. It’s not like anyone knows what NFL teams are thinking; that’s why mock drafts are notoriously inaccurate.

Still, one move probably qualifies. The over/under for South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw’s draft position was 13.5. The San Francisco 49ers had the 13th pick and liked Kinlaw. But instead of just taking Kinlaw, the 49ers traded back one spot, allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go ahead of them and take Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Then the 49ers picked Kinlaw 14th overall.

For those who had under 13.5 on Kinlaw at -125, they have the right to complain about a pretty brutal beat.

