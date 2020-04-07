NFL draft odds: 49ers expected to select offensive player at No. 13

At this point in the NFL draft process, sportsbooks often can be just as helpful as mock drafts to narrow down which players are going where.

The 49ers have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, selecting at No. 13 and No. 31. Will they pick an offensive or defensive player at No. 13?

The consensus from sportsbooks is clear: Offense.

FoxBet, DraftKings and FanDuel all have listed props for each NFL team's first-round selection, and whether that selection will be an offensive or defensive player.

All three have the 49ers favored to take an offensive player over a defensive player with pick No. 13.

FoxBet has offensive player favored at -182 ($182 bet wins you $100) while defensive player is listed +140 ($100 bet wins you $140).

DraftKings has offensive player favored at -177 ($177 bet wins you $100) while defensive player is listed +145 ($100 bet wins you $145).



FanDuel has offensive player favored at -168 ($168 bet wins you $100) while defensive player is listed +132 ($100 bet wins you $132).





If you take a deeper dive and look at player draft position props, the expectation is that a wide receiver will be selected at No. 13, and it either will be Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

All three books have set Jeudy's draft position at an OVER/UNDER of 12.5.

Essentially, if you are placing a bet on this prop and you take the UNDER, you win if Jeudy is selected with any pick 1-12. If you bet the OVER, you win your bet if Jeudy is selected 13th or later.

FoxBet and FanDuel had Lamb's draft position at an OVER/UNDER of 12.5 as well, but DraftKings listed Lamb at an OVER/UNDER of 13.5.

Here are FanDuel's odds for Jeudy and Lamb:

Jeudy

Picks 1-12: -152 ($152 bet wins you $100)

13th or later: +120 ($100 bet wins you $120)

Lamb



Picks 1-12 : -126 ($126 bet wins you $100)





13th or later: -102 ($102 bet wins you $100)

FoxBet's odds:

Jeudy

Picks 1-12: -133 ($133 bet wins you $100)

13th or later: +100 ($100 bet wins you $100)

Lamb

Picks 1-12: -120 ($120 bet wins $100)

13th or later: -105 ($105 bet wins $100)

DraftKings' odds

Jeudy

Picks 1-12: -134 ($134 bet wins $100)

13th or later: +110 ($100 bet wins $110)

Lamb

Picks 1-13: -150 ($150 bet wins you $100)

14th or later: +123 ($100 bet wins you $123)

If you're feeling confident in either Jeudy or Lamb going to the Niners, there's value betting on one of them.

Henry Ruggs III also has been talked about as a potential fit for the Niners, but each book had his OVER/UNDER for draft position listed at 14.5.



The oddsmakers often aren't wrong, and these props make it seem likely that either Jeudy or Lamb will be starting their rookie season in Kyle Shanahan's offense in Santa Clara.





