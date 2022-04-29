NFL draft night fashion is better than ever
The best part of the NFL draft is, of course, watching all those young men live out the dream they've worked so long and hard to achieve. But the second best part is the fashion. We typically only see these guys in football uniforms, but now they get to show off their best fits to the world on the NFL.
Here are the best red carpet looks of the night, in no particular order.
Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Johnson came to the red carpet in a gorgeous blazer that looked like it was made of a golden sheet of Pablo Picasso's doodles.
Jameson Williams, Alabama
William arrived in a fire engine red suit with an enormous medallion around his neck. It's at least as large as an Olympic medal.
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Davis walked the red carpet in a black suit with a bold red line across the middle of the blazer, and, of course, his championship ring.
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Dean's look was one of the most unexpected of the night. He wore a pastel pink suit, a while leather shoulder holster, and a brown hat with a matching pastel pink band. (And, of course, that championship ring.) He looks like a 1920s gangster whose white suit accidentally washed with a bright red sock, and it works for him.
Kyler Gordan, Washington
Another draftee with a wild blazer choice. Gordon's blazer is shimmery with a gray and black patter.
Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati
Gardner came in a baby blue suit, but is definitely the winner of most creative neck jewelry. He's wearing a necklace with his name and a little sauce bottle, and both are bejeweled to high heaven.
Sauce Gardner really arrived at the draft with iced-out sauce bottle chain 🔥


Here's Gardner explaining the meaning behind his necklace.
"You can never have too much sauce."
Sauce Gardner debuted a new chain on the red carpet 🧊


Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
This look is pretty much as bold as you can get. A suit split down the middle, just like Two Face's suit, with white on one side and gray on the other. He's wearing a black shirt, three strings of pearls, and a brooch. Like it or not, you've gotta admire how daring it is.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Thibodeaux has one of the best suits of the night. The pocket flap and the edges of his lapels have been bejeweled with red stones. And you can tell he feels really confident in it.
Does @kayvont have the suit of the night? 👀🔥


Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Ekwonu wore his Nigerian heritage with a suit in the colors of the Nigerian flag: green and white.