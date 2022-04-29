NFL draft night fashion is better than ever

The best part of the NFL draft is, of course, watching all those young men live out the dream they've worked so long and hard to achieve. But the second best part is the fashion. We typically only see these guys in football uniforms, but now they get to show off their best fits to the world on the NFL.

Here are the best red carpet looks of the night, in no particular order.

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Jermaine Johnson attends the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Johnson came to the red carpet in a gorgeous blazer that looked like it was made of a golden sheet of Pablo Picasso's doodles.

Jameson Williams, Alabama

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Jameson Williams attends the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

William arrived in a fire engine red suit with an enormous medallion around his neck. It's at least as large as an Olympic medal.

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Jordan Davis attends the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Davis walked the red carpet in a black suit with a bold red line across the middle of the blazer, and, of course, his championship ring.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Nakobe Dean attends the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Dean's look was one of the most unexpected of the night. He wore a pastel pink suit, a while leather shoulder holster, and a brown hat with a matching pastel pink band. (And, of course, that championship ring.) He looks like a 1920s gangster whose white suit accidentally washed with a bright red sock, and it works for him.

Kyler Gordan, Washington

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Kyler Gordon attends the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Another draftee with a wild blazer choice. Gordon's blazer is shimmery with a gray and black patter.

Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Sauce Gardner attends the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Gardner came in a baby blue suit, but is definitely the winner of most creative neck jewelry. He's wearing a necklace with his name and a little sauce bottle, and both are bejeweled to high heaven.

Sauce Gardner really arrived at the draft with iced-out sauce bottle chain 🔥 @iamSauceGardner



(via @GoBEARCATS) pic.twitter.com/8ljFTwKHyU — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Here's Gardner explaining the meaning behind his necklace.

Story continues

"You can never have too much sauce."



Sauce Gardner debuted a new chain on the red carpet 🧊 @iamSauceGardner



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/n2wOKogs7H — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Garrett Wilson attends the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

This look is pretty much as bold as you can get. A suit split down the middle, just like Two Face's suit, with white on one side and gray on the other. He's wearing a black shirt, three strings of pearls, and a brooch. Like it or not, you've gotta admire how daring it is.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thibodeaux has one of the best suits of the night. The pocket flap and the edges of his lapels have been bejeweled with red stones. And you can tell he feels really confident in it.

Does @kayvont have the suit of the night? 👀🔥



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/EiPeKgDxUs — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ekwonu wore his Nigerian heritage with a suit in the colors of the Nigerian flag: green and white.