NFL draft night 2 highlights
Celebrity guests and fans cheered for their team's second and third-round picks.
Kyle Shanahan thinks Trey Lance is in for a rude awakening about Bay Area home prices.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he can't envision any scenario in which he would deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst said Thursday night after the first round of the NFL draft. ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to come back to the Packers.
The Patriots and Browns each bolstered their rosters in a big way on Day 2 of the NFL draft, but several other teams made puzzling moves.
All the information you need to get ready for rounds 4 through 7 of the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday.
Raiders Draft Day 2 wrap up: Planned attack on defense
Newest Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer's best playing days are still ahead of him.
Updated NFL Draft hauls and team needs heading into Day 3 (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Draft day is finally here, meaning 32 prospects will hear their names called on Thursday night and realize their dream of being selected by an NFL team. Michigan football has 11 draft hopefuls, including two — edge defender Kwity Paye and offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield — who have a realistic possibility of being picked in the first round (the second and third rounds will be held Friday and the final four rounds are Saturday). Here is the latest mock-draft buzz surrounding Paye and Mayfield ahead of the first round.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Lead Draft Analyst Eric Edholm share which team’s moves they liked, and which teams they have questions for from day two in Cleveland. The teams they discuss include the Cowboys, Patriots, Browns, and Dolphins.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered some lengthy insight into how the Patriots grade players in the NFL draft. Namely, they don’t. Belichick says the Patriots’ evaluations aren’t about giving them a numeric grade but instead are about getting a full picture of each player the team is interested in drafting. “Not trying to be evasive [more]
When does 2021 NFL draft start and what TV channel is it on? It begins at noon for Rounds 4-7 on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network. Follow live updates.
The Jets only had one pick on Day 2 of the draft, but they will more than make up for that lack of activity with six more picks on Day 3.
Thursday’s flurry of reports about quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ displeasure with the Packers and desire to play elsewhere has loomed over everything the team has done during the first two days of the draft. That includes the decision to trade up to take wide receiver Amari Rodgers — no relation to Aaron, but he is the [more]
Mac Jones has only been to New England once, a trip to Boston about 10 years ago to catch a cruise. The Patriots selected the former Alabama standout with the No. 15 pick of Thursday's NFL draft, making him the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 21-year tenure in New England.
New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman has earned the nickname "Trader Dave" for his savvy approach to the 2021 NFL draft.
Here are our knee-jerk reactions to the picks from Round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.
Analysis on each pick during Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland, which covers Rounds 2 and 3.