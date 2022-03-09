NFL Draft news: Eagles WR coach gets up-close look at Treylon Burks during Arkansas’s pro day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Treylon BurksAmerican football wide receiver
- Aaron MooreheadAmerican football player
Told by someone who's at Arkansas pro day that #Eagles WRs coach Aaron Moorehead led the workout for Treylon Burks.
— Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) March 9, 2022
The Eagles are quietly pumping Quez Watkins as their No. 2 wideout going forward, but many in league circles believe Howie Roseman will add another wide receiver to the roster via the NFL draft.
One prospect that has been mocked to Philadelphia for weeks is Arkansas wide receiver, Treylon Burks. A fast, physical wide receiver that patterns his game after Deebo Samuels, Burks had a formal meeting with the Eagles at the NFL Combine and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead was among those leading the charge at the pro day for Arkansas.
Early returns from multiple people on the ground at Arkansas pro-day says Treylon Burks looked smooth in drills. Philadelphia Eagles WR coach on hand.
— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 9, 2022
Burks would definitely give Jalen Hurts a different kind of receiver who is big and physical (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), while also complementing DeVonta Smith on the outside, or in the slot when Philadelphia gets inside the 20-yard line.
List
7 slot receivers the Eagles could target in NFL free agency
List
Full seven-round Eagles mock draft: Post NFL scouting-combine edition
Related
Jason Kelce news: Eagles center says he's trending in certain direction on his NFL future
Broncos acquire QB Russell Wilson from Seahawks for multiple 1st-round picks
Aaron Rodgers agrees to a massive 4-year, $200M deal with Packers
2022 NFL free agency: Potential Eagles target Mike Williams agrees to 3-year, $60M deal with Chargers
NFL Draft rumors: Could an elite talent like LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. slide to the Eagles?