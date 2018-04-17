NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





Seahawks Team Need No. 1: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

An annual trouble spot in Seattle, the offensive line returns only LT Duane Brown and C Justin Britt as assured starters. RT Germain Ifedi has bounced around positions and mostly been a first-round bust, LG Ethan Pocic played poorly as a 2017 rookie, and RG D.J. Fluker is a short-term fix at best who excels at running blocking but struggles to pass protect, a common theme for Seattle linemen.





Seahawks Team Need No. 2: Pass Rusher



Silva’s Analysis

DE Cliff Avril’s (neck) career is in question, and DT Malik McDowell’s future is unknown after he suffered severe injuries in an ATV accident, then got arrested late last season. The Seahawks are hoping for a big jump from DE Dion Jordan, but Jordan has lacked reliability on and off the field and is on a one-year deal. DT Sheldon Richardson walked in free agency, and DE Michael Bennett was traded to Philadelphia. The Seahawks need pass-rush help on the edge and from the interior.

Seahawks Team Need No. 3: Pass Catcher



Silva’s Analysis

Unable to stay hot in the draft in recent years, the Seahawks’ roster has taken several steps back. They have additional needs at corner alongside Shaq Griffin and Justin Coleman, arguably running back, and backup quarterback with Russell Wilson as the lone signal caller on the current roster. A more pressing need is pass catcher, where another perimeter receiver is needed to complement Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, and Ed Dickson and Nick Vannett are the Seahawks’ top tight ends.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (18): OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia - Offensive line or interior defensive line help seem to be the priorities for the Seahawks. I could see Connor Williams, Wynn and a whole host of other names along the line. I think Wynn can play tackle, but he’d also make for an exceptional guard. He’s a top 10 prospect in this class.



Round 4 (120): LB/DB Shaquem Griffin, UCF - His twin brother is already on the team, and Griffin possesses the attitude, play speed and gas tank the Seahawks covet. They’ve lost some major personalities, and from that perspective Griffin is one to build around. He could fit has a linebacker/safety hybrid or specialize in one spot.



Round 5 (141): EDGE/DL Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss - An outside to inside type prospect, something the Seahawks lost in Michael Bennett. Speaks posted above-average athleticism and offers interior disruption, something the Seahawks are still searching for after losing Sheldon Richardson and not hitting on Malik McDowell.



Round 5 (146): CB Isaac Yiadom, Boston College - A press corner with 32-plus inch arms. Yiadom is a clear fit for what the Seahawks value on the outside.



Round 5 (156): DL Poona Ford, Texas - I reported Ford’s visit to the Seahawks. He’s an undersize nose tackle who can also help as a 3-technique.



Round 5 (168): WR Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State - A big receiver who wins big and has plenty of production down the field and on third down.



Round 7 (226): RB Chris Warren, Texas - If a running back picks up yards after contact, the Seahawks will give them a chance. That is Warren’s game.



Round 7 (248): QB Kyle Allen, Houston - The team brought Austin Davis back, but Allen might turn into the long-term backup.