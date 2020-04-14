NFL Draft Needs Schedule

Rotoworld Staff
Rotoworld

The Rotoworld Football crew’s Ian Hartitz, Nick Mensio, John Daigle and Hayden Winks are breaking down every team's biggest needs, division by division, and Josh Norris offers potential solutions in this month's NFL Draft.

 

AFC East - April 6

Team

Top Needs

 

Buffalo Bills

(EDGE, CB, RB)

In-Depth Analysis

New York Jets

(WR, EDGE, CB)

In-Depth Analysis

New England Patriots

(QB, WR, EDGE)

In-Depth Analysis

Miami Dolphins

(QB, OT, EDGE)

In-Depth Analysis

 

AFC North - April 7

Team

Top Needs

 

Baltimore Ravens

(ILB, EDGE, WR)

In-Depth Analysis

Pittsburgh Steelers

(OL, RB, WR)

In-Depth Analysis

Cleveland Browns

(LT, SAFETY, LB)

In-Depth Analysis

Cincinnati Bengals

(QB, OL, TE)

In-Depth Analysis

 

AFC South - April 8

Team

Top Needs

 

Tennessee Titans

(CB, RT, IDL)

In-Depth Analysis

Houston Texans

(WR, NT, CB)

In-Depth Analysis

Indianapolis Colts

(CB, DE, QB)

In-Depth Analysis

Jacksonville Jaguars

(DL, OLB, RB)

In-Depth Analysis

 

AFC West - April 9

Team

Top Needs

 

Kansas City Chiefs

(CB, iOL, LB)

In-Depth Analysis

Denver Broncos

(WR, OT, CB)

In-Depth Analysis

Las Vegas Raiders

(CB, WR, iDL)

In-Depth Analysis

Los Angeles Chargers

(QB, LT, EDGE)

In-Depth Analysis

 

NFC East - April 13

Team

Top Needs

 

Philadelphia Eagles

(WR, LB, SAFETY)

In-Depth Analysis

Dallas Cowboys

(C, SEC, PC)

In-Depth Analysis

New York Giants

(SEC, OL, DL)

In-Depth Analysis

Washington Redskins

(OL, PC, SEC)

In-Depth Analysis

 

NFC North - April 14

Team

Top Needs

 

Green Bay Packers

(WR, WR, QB)

In-Depth Analysis

Minnesota Vikings

(CB, RG, WR)

In-Depth Analysis

Chicago Bears

(iOL, WR, CB)

In-Depth Analysis

Detroit Lions

(CB, RG, RB)

In-Depth Analysis

 

NFC South - April 15

Team

Top Needs

 

New Orleans Saints

 

In-Depth Analysis

Atlanta Falcons

 

In-Depth Analysis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 

In-Depth Analysis

Carolina Panthers

 

In-Depth Analysis

 

NFC West - April 16

Team

Top Needs

 

San Francisco 49ers

 

In-Depth Analysis

Seattle Seahawks

 

In-Depth Analysis

Los Angeles Rams

 

In-Depth Analysis

Arizona Cardinals

 

In-Depth Analysis

