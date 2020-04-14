NFL Draft Needs Schedule
The Rotoworld Football crew’s Ian Hartitz, Nick Mensio, John Daigle and Hayden Winks are breaking down every team's biggest needs, division by division, and Josh Norris offers potential solutions in this month's NFL Draft.
AFC East - April 6
Team
Top Needs
(EDGE, CB, RB)
(WR, EDGE, CB)
(QB, WR, EDGE)
(QB, OT, EDGE)
AFC North - April 7
Team
Top Needs
(ILB, EDGE, WR)
(OL, RB, WR)
(LT, SAFETY, LB)
Cincinnati Bengals
(QB, OL, TE)
AFC South - April 8
Team
Top Needs
(CB, RT, IDL)
(WR, NT, CB)
(CB, DE, QB)
(DL, OLB, RB)
AFC West - April 9
Team
Top Needs
(CB, iOL, LB)
(WR, OT, CB)
(CB, WR, iDL)
(QB, LT, EDGE)
NFC East - April 13
Team
Top Needs
(WR, LB, SAFETY)
(C, SEC, PC)
(SEC, OL, DL)
(OL, PC, SEC)
NFC North - April 14
Team
Top Needs
(WR, WR, QB)
(CB, RG, WR)
(iOL, WR, CB)
(CB, RG, RB)
NFC South - April 15
Team
Top Needs
In-Depth Analysis
In-Depth Analysis
In-Depth Analysis
Carolina Panthers
In-Depth Analysis
NFC West - April 16
Team
Top Needs
In-Depth Analysis
In-Depth Analysis
In-Depth Analysis
In-Depth Analysis