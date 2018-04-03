NFL Draft Needs: Schedule

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





Week of March 26



AFC East | AFC North



Monday: Buffalo Bills (QB, WR, CB) In-Depth Analysis | Miami Dolphins (QB, RB, TE) In-Depth Analysis

Tuesday: New England Patriots (OT, LB, CB) In-Depth Analysis | New York Jets (QB, OLB, TE) In-Depth Analysis

Wednesday: Baltimore Ravens (PC, QB, OL) In-Depth Analysis | Cincinnati Bengals (OL, LB, WR) In-Depth Analysis

Thursday: Cleveland Browns (QB, OT, PR) In-Depth Analysis | Pittsburgh Steelers (LB, DB, DL) In-Depth Analysis

Week of April 2



AFC West | AFC South





Monday: Denver Broncos (QB, PC, CB) In-Depth Analysis | Kansas City Chiefs (PR, CB, OL) In-Depth Analysis

Tuesday: Los Angeles Chargers (LB, DL, QB) In-Depth Analysis | Oakland Raiders (DEF, OT, PC) In-Depth Analysis

Wednesday: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts

Thursday: Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

Week of April 9



NFC East | NFC North





Monday: Dallas Cowboys | New York Giants

Tuesday: Philadelphia Eagles | Washington Redskins

Wednesday: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions

Thursday: Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

Week of April 16



NFC West | NFC South



Monday: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams

Tuesday: Seattle Seahawks | San Francisco 49ers

Wednesday: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers

Thursday: New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers