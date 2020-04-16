NFL Draft Needs: NFC West

The Rotoworld Football crew’s Ian Hartitz, Nick Mensio, John Daigle and Hayden Winks are breaking down every team's biggest needs, division by division, and Josh Norris offers potential solutions in this month's NFL Draft.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Notable Offseason Additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, DT Jordan Phillips, LB Devon Kennard, LB De'Vondre Campbell, DT Trevon Coley

Starting Offense

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: Kenyan Drake

WR1: DeAndre Hopkins

WR2: Larry Fitzgerald

WR3: Christian Kirk

TE: Maxx Williams

LT: D.J. Humphries

LG: Justin Pugh

C: Mason Cole

RG: J.R. Sweezy

RT: Marcus Gilbert

Starting Defense

DE: Zach Allen

DE: Corey Peters

NT: Jordan Phillips

MLB Jordan Hicks

MLB: De'Vondre Campbell

OLB: Chandler Jones

OLB: Devon Kennard

CB: Patrick Peterson

CB: Byron Murphy

SCB: Jalen Davis

S: Budda Baker

S: Jalen Thompson

Team Needs

Hartitz’s Analysis

Offensive line: The Cardinals join the Rams, Dolphins and Jets as the only teams with fewer than $20 million devoted to their offensive line. Kyler Murray improved at avoiding pressure as the season went on, ultimately posting the second-longest average time from snap to sack among all QBs. Still, Arizona has drafted just one offensive lineman with a top-three round pick since 2016. For now, the 2020 Cardinals sure look a lot like the 2019 Browns.

Pass catcher: Obviously adding DeAndre Hopkins was huge, but the Cardinals likely aren't done adding pieces to an offense that coach Kliff Kingsbury would ideally like to be even more four-WR heavy. Larry Fitzgerald has to retire at some point (right?), and Christian Kirk was the only other consistently-reliable pass catcher in this offense last season. Perhaps 2019 draft picks Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and/or Hakeem Butler can step it up in 2020, but either way this offense needs to surround Murray with more talent, regardless of the position.

Secondary: This pass defense was bad against No. 1 WRs (27th in DVOA), TEs (32nd) and RBs (30th) alike last season. Patrick Peterson and Budda Baker should be the only locked-in starters, as the group's other talents simply failed to consistently perform in 2019. The Cardinals were one of just six defenses to allow at least seven net yards per pass attempt.

Cardinals' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (8). OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama - It is imperative that Steve Keim and company elevate the overall talent of the Cardinals offensive line. Kyle Murray’s rookie season was incredible, but he constantly elevated numerous average talents around him. Wills is a lockdown right tackle who absolutely possesses the requisite athleticism to succeed in Kliff Kingsbury’s running scheme.

3 (72). S/CB K’Von Wallace, Clemson - The Cardinals can improve their slot defender. With much of the league moving away from smaller, shiftier options to bigger thumpers with good movement, Wallace might be a perfect fit. He played in the box 30% of the time for Clemson last season, and 46% in the slot. I’m sure Adrian Wilson’s safety evaluations are highly regarded in the Cardinals draft room.

4 (114). iDL Leki Fotu, Utah - Jordan Phillips is one space-eater the Cardinals added, but they need more. Pass defense is certainly more important than run defense, but nothing is more demoralizing than never getting off the field because you can’t stop the run, drive after drive.

4 (131). EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State - Productive Day 3 pass rushers can be difficult to identify. When in doubt, side with athleticism. Tuszka boasts a 6.87 3-cone, one of the best figures at the position in this class.

6 (202). TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford - Maxx Williams might be the next example of a tight end who may find his form on his second team. But if the Cardinals want even more receiving chops in the slot, Parkinson fits the mold.

7 (222). CB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri - Acy’s 13 pass deflections in 2018 suggests good ball skills, and it shows up on tape. Acy has a good feel for peeling off zones or high pointing targets at the catch point.

Los Angeles Rams

Notable Offseason Additions: DT A'Shawn Robinson, OLB Leonard Floyd

Starting Offense

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Malcolm Brown

WR1: Robert Woods

WR2: Cooper Kupp

TE: Tyler Higbee

LT: Andrew Whitworth

LG: Austin Corbett

C: Brian Allen

RG: Austin Blythe

RT: Rob Havenstein

Starting Defense

DE: Aaron Donald

DE: Michael Brockers

NT: A'Shawn Robinson

MLB Micah Kiser

MLB: Justin Lawler

OLB: Leonard Floyd

OLB: Samson Ebukam

CB: Jalen Ramsey

CB: Troy Hill

SCB: Darious Williams

S: John Johnson

S: Taylor Rapp

Team Needs

Hartitz’s Analysis

Offensive line: The Rams failed to adequately replace LG Rodger Saffold or C John Sullivan in 2019 and suffered extreme regression from LT Andrew Whitworth. Jared Goff's contract is too expensive to move on from immediately. Ranking 19th in adjusted line yards per rush and allowing Goff to be pressured on 35.8% of his dropbacks isn't good for business.

Secondary: Obviously CB Jalen Ramsey is a baller, but the Rams still have another starting CB position to fill after trading both Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. Slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (PFF's No. 19 ranked corner) is now in Philadelphia. Troy Hill (No. 12) was fantastic after stepping into the starting lineup, but at the very least the depth of the unit should be addressed. The same is true for the safety group after Eric Weddle announced his retirement.

Linebacker: Neither Samson Ebukam nor Leonard Floyd has shown the ability to be a high-end edge rusher to this point. Inside LBs Micah Kiser and Justin Lawler will attempt to replace stud LB Cory Littleton, who ranked among the league's top-six players in each of the last two seasons in combined pressures, pass deflections, interceptions and forced fumbles. The Rams are one of five teams with fewer than $10 million devoted to their LBs in 2020. More talent is needed across the board.

Rams' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

2 (52). LT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas - The Rams must elevate their offensive line, both in the present and planning for the future. Fans of the team blamed the front five for the demise of the offense. That’s what happens when a quarterback needs to operate in ideal situations, series after series, game after game. Currently, that same group stands to return in 2020. Adeniji is an athletic left tackle who can absolutely hold up in pass protection on an island. Maybe he could shift inside or to the right side if the team wanted to get him on the field early.

2 (57). EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan - A part-time player at Michigan, it would not be surprising if Uche’s best snaps were ahead of him. He presents great explosion, some dip and the skills to be a headache for offensive tackles. Uche was also super productive as an off-ball linebacker, blitzing from multiple alignments. His motor to close leads to production.

3 (84). LB Willie Gay, Miss State - Gay really doesn’t have a full season of games under his belt. That’s worrisome, but he might be a top two round prospect if he played the same number of snaps as his peers. Gay is a dynamic athlete, closing and tracking balls in front of him in a flash. And he absolutely has the fluidity to travel in coverage down the seam. Corey Littleton’s 1,039 snaps obviously need to be replaced

3 (104). S Geno Stone, Iowa - Eric Weddle’s 1,031 snaps, second most on the defense, also need to be replaced. Enter Geno Stone, who absolutely flies around the field and finishes with intent. Stone spent 66% of his time at free safety, but also saw 18% of his snaps in the box and 14% in the slot.

4 (126). WR John Hightower, Boise State - Expect the Rams Offense to look quite different this season compared to the last few. Namely, more two receiver and two tight end sets. Still, the team might be on the lookout for a vertical playmaker, and Hightower is the name I keep going back to in order to fill that role.

6 (199). OL Cameron Clark, Charlotte - More offensive line depth. It’s a strong bet that Clark will move inside in the NFL, and his physical grip allows him to control his opponent once he gains inside leverage.

7 (234). CB Javelin Guidry, Utah - Guidry is a highly athletic slot corner with tremendous closing speed.

Seattle Seahawks

Notable Offseason Additions: TE Greg Olsen, G/C B.J. Finney, RT Brandon Shell, LB Bruce Irvin, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, OG Chance Warmack, CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Phillip Dorsett, DE Benson Mayowa

Starting Offense

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Chris Carson

WR1: DK Metcalf

WR2: Tyler Lockett

WR3: Phillip Dorsett

TE: Greg Olsen

LT: Duane Brown

LG: Ethan Pocic

C: BJ Finney

RG: D.J. Fluker

RT: Cedric Ogbuehi

Starting Defense

DE: Bruce Irvin

DE: L.J. Collier

DT: Poona Ford

DT Jarran Reed

WLB: K.J. Wright

MLB: Bobby Wagner

SLB: Shaquem Griffin

CB: Shaquill Griffin

CB: Quinton Dunbar

SCB: Tre Flowers

S: Quandre Diggs

S: Bradley McDougald

Team Needs

Hartitz’s Analysis

Defensive line: It remains to be seen how the Jadeveon Clowney saga plays out. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Ansah, Branden Jackson, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods will need to be replaced. Re-signing Jarran Reed while adding edge defenders Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa helps, but this defense is still missing a difference-making talent on the line. Currently Seattle has the fifth-fewest 2020 dollars devoted to the defensive line. Not great for last season's 25th-ranked defense in Havoc.

Cornerback: No. 1 CB Shaquill Griffin (No. 25 in yards allowed per cover snap) was great in 2019, but Seattle never asks their corners to travel with individual WRs. This meant offenses could regularly exploit mismatches against corners Akeem King (No. 46) and Tre Flowers (No. 72). Yes, adding Quinton Dunbar was a savvy and solid decision. Also yes, nobody has fewer 2020 dollars devoted to the defensive side of the ball than the Seahawks. They can afford to add talent to all three levels of the defense.

Offensive line: Regular contributors such as C Joey Hunt, LG Mike Iupati and LT George Fant have been replaced with free agents G/C B.J. Finney, RT Brandon Shell, OT Cedric Ogbuehi and G Chance Warmack. Obviously some of these signings could work out, but the Seahawks haven't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt on the offensive line over the years. Overall, Seattle has ranked as a bottom-10 offense in adjusted sack rate in each of the past five seasons. They've failed to properly address this issue, ranking No. 26, No. 31, No. 16, No. 21 and No. 22 in money spent on the offensive line since 2015.

Seahawks' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (27). EDGE/DL Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State - I’m a lunatic. I watch every team’s post-draft press conference following the conclusion of each day of the draft. You pick up decision maker tendencies over the years, and John Schneider/Pete Carroll prioritize players who have overcome adversity. Ones who conquered a major life event. Not only does Yetur Gross-Matos fit that mold, he’s also an exciting prospect with great fluidity for his size. He has the ability to destroy the offense’s plan a handful of times per game.

2 (59). T Lucas Niang, TCU - The Seahawks tend to have questions at multiple positions along their offensive line every year. One of those spots this year is right tackle. He’s at his best as a pass blocker with over 34-inch arms. Per PFF, Niang allowed just seven quarterback hurries in 2018 (his last full season of player) and has conceded just three total penalties in his collegiate career.

2 (64). G Netane Muti, Fresno State - An absolute mauler at guard, Muti certainly fits the Seahawks’ mentality of prioritizing competitors. Unfortunately, he recently dealt with a Lisfranc injury. The Seahawks have shown a willingness to draft players coming off injuries at “discounts”.

3 (101). EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida - With or without any more pass rushing additions in free agency, the team needs to add multiple prospects in the draft. Gross-Matos in round one can operate on the outside and inside, so adding a pure edge threat in Greenard makes sense.

4 (133). CB John Reid, Penn State - The Seahawks seem set at outside corner. But since losing Justin Coleman to a massive free agent deal, they’ve been looking for the right slot corner. Enter Reid, who lined up inside 116 times last season.

4 (144). WR James Proche, SMU - The Seahawks could still be on the look for a true slot option. They deemed John Ursua one of the best prospects at the position last season, which resulted in a total of 18 snaps. Proche did a little bit of everything at SMU, including winning 20 contested catches despite measuring in under six-feet.

6 (214). iDL Bravvion Roy, Baylor - Roy is a wild man on his pass rush - limbs everywhere, untraditional angles. But it works, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him outperform his draft slot.

San Francisco 49ers

Notable Offseason Additions: OG Tom Compton, DE Kerry Hyder, LB Joe Walker, WR Travis Benjamin

Starting Offense

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Raheem Mostert

WR1: Deebo Samuel

WR2: Kendrick Bourne

WR3: Jalen Hurd

TE: George Kittle

LT: Joe Staley

LG: Laken Tomlinson

C: Weston Richburg

RG: Tom Compton

RT: Mike McGlinchey

Starting Defense

DE: Nick Bosa

DE: Arik Armstead

DT: D.J. Jones

DT Solomon Thomas

WLB: Dre Greenlaw

MLB: Fred Warner

SLB: Kwon Alexander

CB: Richard Sherman

CB: Ahkello Witherspoon

SCB: Emmanuel Moseley

S: Jimmie Ward

S: Jaquiski Tartt

Team Needs

Hartitz’s Analysis

Offensive line: Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured at a bottom-10 rate in 2019, but his QB rating when under fire ranked just 14th among 38 qualified signal callers. The financial commitment to Jimmy G makes it unlikely the team will invest too many resources to address the QB position, so the best thing this offense can do is to reinforce the talent level at the line of scrimmage. Jimmy G struggles when forced to operate off script; the best way to help is to enhance his protection as much as possible.

Cornerback: Richard Sherman was PFF's No. 1 CB during the regular season and proved that he still has plenty of good days ahead of him despite a meh Super Bowl performance. Still, the 49ers don't move their corners with individual receivers, so offenses can generally avoid Sherman whenever they please. The CB position isn't as vital when you have the league's best pass rush, but additional options at the position can't hurt.

Wide receiver: TE George Kittle is an absolute monster, but he stays in to block on a good portion of snaps. The mid-season acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders, combined with spending a second- and third-round pick on Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd in 2019, indicates coach Kyle Shanahan isn't satisfied with the team's WR options at this point. This is particularly true with Sanders now in New Orleans.

49ers' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (13). WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama - It would not be shocking if Ruggs is the first receiver off the board next week. Why? Speed. It is coveted now more than ever. Ruggs gives off rookie year Tyreek Hill vibes - pure electricity with the ball in his hands. Alabama understood this and manufactured touches for the speed demon, and Ruggs responded by averaging over 10 yards after the catch. That’s not to say Ruggs is a limited player, he already shows real route chops and has practically perfect hands: just one drop last season. Connecting him to a spacing mastermind like Kyle Shanahan is cheating.

1 (31). This will certainly be a trade back with zero picks until the fifth round. So let’s talk through that scenario. The goal would be for Jordan Love to still be on the board, hoping the Combine buzz has slowed down to just a few suitors. With two second-round picks and a long-term need at the position, the Colts might be the perfect team to trade back into round one. Dropping back to pick No. 34 and adding a third-round pick would be a nice start for the 49ers.

5 (156). CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska - The 49ers’ outside corners must possess length. This class holds around 10 or so corners with 32-plus inch arms, so the group is smaller for them than other teams. But, theoretically, that helps improve evaluation - focus on the just the players that fit your thresholds.

5 (176). G Michael Onwenu, Michigan - Onwenu is a massive human but carries 344 pounds very well. He took 924 snaps at right guard last season, allowing just six quarterback hurries per PFF.

6 (210). TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati - George Kittle is a pillar piece of the 49ers’ offense. He cannot be replaced, but there is no real depth behind him.

7 (217). iDL Garrett Marino, UAB - It’s impossible to seamlessly replace DeForest Buckner. The team has plenty of depth that should step up in 2020, but adding another piece like Marino could help. He’s active, and constantly works to get into the backfield.

7 (245). EDGE Bryce Huff, Memphis - 9.5 sacks in 2018, 6.5 in 2019. This is hoping that production equals sufficient talent to stick on a roster.

