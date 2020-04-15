NFL Draft Needs: NFC South

The Rotoworld Football crew’s Ian Hartitz, Nick Mensio, John Daigle and Hayden Winks are breaking down every team's biggest needs, division by division, and Josh Norris offers potential solutions in this month's NFL Draft.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Notable Offseason Additions: QB Tom Brady, G/T Joe Haeg

Starting Offense

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones

WR1: Mike Evans

WR2: Chris Godwin

WR3: Justin Watson

TE: O.J. Howard

LT: Donovan Smith

LG: Ali Marpet

C: Ryan Jensen

RG: Alex Cappa

RT: Joe Haeg

Starting Defense

DE: William Gholston

DE: Ndamukong Suh

DT Vita Vea

OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB: Shaq Barrett

MLB: Lavonte David

MLB: Devin White

CB: Carlton Davis

CB: Jamel Dean

SCB: Sean Bunting

S: Mike Edwards

S: Justin Evans

Team Needs

Hartitz’s Analysis

Running back: Yes, Tom Brady called Ronald Jones "Ron." Also yes, RoJo has largely disappointed through two years, particularly in the passing game. The Bucs have already said they're hoping to add a receiving-friendly back at some point, meaning it's unlikely we see Jones inherit a full-time role anytime soon. It'd be shocking if Tampa Bay doesn't use a draft pick on the RB position. One can wish that coach Bruce Arians would consider pounding the table for someone like Matt Breida or Duke Johnson.

Secondary: The Buccaneers are a bottom-five defense in spending at both corner and safety. They've drafted four CBs in the top-three rounds since 2018, with Jamel Dean (PFF's No. 12 overall CB) and Carlton Davis (No. 31) outplaying Sean Bunting (No. 51) and M.J. Stewart (No. 77). Dean and Davis alike deserve credit for their improvement, but the corner depth as well as the safety group as a whole remains an issue. The Bucs were a bottom-five defense in DVOA and yards per game vs. TEs in 2019.

Defensive line: The Bucs managed to retain each of Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Jason Pierre-Paul. Still, none were signed to long-term deal, and the defense will be without the likes of Carl Nassib and Sam Acho in 2020. This defense quietly finished 2020 as the league's No. 5 overall unit in DVOA.

Buccaneers' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (14). OT Tristan Wirfs, Alabama - There’s a reason why the Patriots prioritized staff one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history and consistently invested draft picks at all five positions - building a talented and cohesive offensive line provides the quarterback time to operate inside the structure of an offense. While the Bucs are solid at a few spots, solid might not be good enough. Wirfs has experience on both sides of the line and could develop into the best blocker from this class.

2 (45). RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU - It is clear the Bucs need a passing down back. I tend to side with the team adding one with NFL experience, as that should instantly elicit trust from Tom Brady. But if the draft is the route chosen, there is no better option than CEH - a back out of a pro style system who was already asked to motion out wide or in the slot and create separation on his own, to the tune of 55 receptions in a single year. Plus, he’s outstanding between the tackles as well.

3 (76). S K’Von Wallace, Clemson - The Bucs secondary underwent an amazing transition towards the end of last season, and much of the positives fell on the shoulders of young players. Jamel Dean could be on a special trajectory. But the safeties seemed to consistently be the weak link. Wallace was the leader of Clemson’s defense and could eventually fill the same role on an NFL team.

4 (117). EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida - With much of the defensive front on short term deals, it would not be surprising to see the team attack the position even earlier. Zuniga’s best snaps might be in front of him, as he learns to channel great athleticism into pass rushing consistency.

4 (139). OL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin - Now for interior line help. Biadasz is a former defensive lineman who switched to center and immediately started there for the Badgers. It’s not a stretch to think he could also operate at guard.

5 (161). iDL Raequan Williams, Michigan State - Vita Vea continues to develop. Suh is on a short deal. After that, the team is very thin. This is a depth selection for a player who lined up across the defensive line.

6 (194). WR Darnell Mooney, Tulane - Jason Licht always has his eye on a late round receiver target. Justin Watson. Scotty Miller (breakout?). Mooney might be that this year thanks to his vertical playmaking and ball skills.

Atlanta Falcons

Notable Offseason Additions: TE Hayden Hurst, DE Dante Fowler, RB Todd Gurley, WR Laquon Treadwell, G/T Justin McCray, LB LaRoy Reynolds, DE Allen Bailey, TE Khari Lee, LB Edmond Robinson

Starting Offense

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Todd Gurley

WR1: Julio Jones

WR2: Calvin Ridley

WR3: Russell Gage

TE: Hayden Hurst

LT: Jake Matthews

LG: James Carpenter

C: Alex Mack

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Kaleb McGary

Starting Defense

DE: Dante Fowler

DE: Takkarist McKinley

DT: Grady Jarrett

DT: Tyeler Davison

WLB: LaRoy Reynolds

MLB: Deion Jones

SLB: Foyesade Olukun

CB: Isaiah Oliver

CB: Jordan Miller

SCB: Kendall Sheffield

S: Ricardo Allen

S: Keanu Neal

Team Needs

Hartitz’s Analysis

Offensive line: Matt Ryan was pressured at the league's fifth-highest rate in 2019 and looked like a shell of his former self in the second half of the season after returning less mobile from an ankle injury. Only the Dolphins, Jets, Bears and Bucs were more inefficient on a per-carry basis.

Front seven: The Falcons were the league's fourth- and seventh-worst defense in Havoc rate and pressure per dropback, respectively. DE Tyeler Davison and Takkarist McKinley are back, but the likes of De'Vondre Campbell, Jack Crawford, Adrian Clayborn and Vic Beasley are all gone. Adding potential-stud DE Dante Fowler is certainly a step in the right direction, but more help is needed. 2017 first-round pick Takkarist McKinley has just 16.5 sacks in 45 career games.

Secondary: The Falcons graded out poorly in DVOA against No. 1 WRs (18th), No. 2 WRs (30th) and Other WRs (28th) in 2019. Long-time No. 1 CB Desmond Trufant is now a member of the Lions. It'd be borderline shocking if the Falcons don't devote an early-round pick to the back half of their defense

Falcons' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (16). EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU - The Falcons have a type. Explosiveness along the defensive front with an aggressive mentality to get to the quarterback or ball carrier. Unfortunately, that has not resulted in an abundance of success in Vic Beasley or Takk McKinley. Chaisson’s flexibility always gives him a chance to win a one on one matchup, and would relieve Grady Jarrett from having to carry that entire pass rushing front. Yes, Atlanta added Dante Fowler this offseason but teams trying to build a legitimate pass rush don’t stop there. Chaisson’s game mirrors Shaq Barrett.

2 (47). CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson - I know the national championship game was a sour final taste for viewers when watching Terrell, but 1) It wasn’t as bad as you remember, and 2) the rest of his season and career was great. Terrell has the length, athleticism and mentality to stick as an outside corner in the NFL, a major need for this Falcons team.

3 (78). LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State - The Falcons love their athletic linebackers. Some have departed, some have stayed on the roster. But the depth at the position is now fairly shallow. Enter Harrison, who explodes upfield to stop the run and is a productive blitzer who seems to always have the advantage over his blocker.

4 (119). OL Charlie Heck, UNC - Scanning the roster, I don’t see a legitimate candidate for the swing tackle role. For a team that invested two first-round picks along the offensive line in last year’s draft, this one might be used for depth.

4 (143). iDL Malcolm Roach, Texas - The Falcons love their squatty, athletic defensive tackles with an anchor.

7 (228). WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M - 441 and 228 slot snaps over the last two years result in a late-round role player who might fill the same alignment for an NFL team.

Carolina Panthers

Notable Offseason Additions: LT Russell Okung, DE Chris Smith, DE Stephen Weatherly, DB Juston Burris, QB Teddy Bridgewater, OG John Miller, WR Seth Roberts, WR Keith Kirkwood, TE Seth DeValve, WR/KR Pharoh Cooper, QB P.J. Walker, LB Tahir Whitehead, WR Robby Anderson, DT Zach Kerr

Starting Offense

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Christian McCaffrey

WR1: D.J. Moore

WR2: Curtis Samuel

WR3: Robby Anderson

TE: Ian Thomas

LT: Russell Okung

LG: John Miller

C: Matt Paradis

RG: Dennis Daley

RT: Taylor Moton

Starting Defense

DE: Stephen Weatherly

DE: Kawann Short

NT: Zach Kerr

MLB: Shaq Thompson

MLB: Tahir Whitehead

OLB: Brian Burns

OLB: Marquis Haynes

CB: Donte Jackson

CB: Corn Elder

SCB: Dominique Hatfield

S: Juston Burris

S: Tre Boston

Team Needs

Hartitz’s Analysis

Offensive line: Starters LG Greg Van Roten and G/T Daryl Williams are both gone. Meanwhile, stud RG Trai Turner was traded for Chargers LT Russell Okung. This offense needs more than a few more pieces across the offensive line. Only the Jets allowed more QB hurries than the Panthers, and nobody gave up more sacks (Pro Football Reference).

Defense: This looks a lot like the NFL's single-worst defense at the moment. The Panthers have holes at all three levels of the defense and truly need to address basically every position. LB Luke Kuechly is just one of many holes to fill in the league's single-worst run defense in just about every metric. DT Kyle Love, DE Vernon Butler, OLB Bruce Irvin, OLB Mario Addison and DT Gerald McCoy are all gone. The secondary was solid enough in 2019, but No. 1 CB James Bradberry is now with the Giants, and CB Ross Cockrell remains a free agent. This offense has a chance to be fun quickly, but the front office needs to add more talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Panthers' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (7). LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson - Players like Simmons aren’t common. He fluidly flips from rushing the passer on one play to working as a single high safety the next. Versatility is only real if the player wins from each spot - otherwise he’s just losing from multiple alignments. Simmons is versatile. Because a player like Simmons is rare, it is fair to wonder if most teams can really be creative enough to maximizes his skills. The Panthers are in a bit of a difficult spot here. There’s a massive hole at one outside corner spot. Kawann Short is getting older and is the lone, disruptive defensive tackle. Is an off-ball hybrid player in a bad defense really going to move the needle for the Panthers in the short term, even if he is a quality prospect who fits their multiple identity?

2 (38). iDL Jordan Elliott, Missouri - It’s not an exaggeration to say every position on defense needs to be replaced or improved on this roster. And while defense is not as important as offense, that’s still a major problem. Elliott is a pass rusher with a plan, chaining moves and movement together to win from multiple alignments.

3 (69). CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa - Matt Rhule prioritized athleticism to gain an edge in recruiting. Meanwhile, Marty Hurney has no process to speak of. I’ll side with the person who likely will be employed by the team longer (Rhule) and select a great athlete at this pick who also appears to be a great competitor at the catch point.

4 (113). CB Bryce Hall, Virginia - Yes, back to back corner picks. The team needs it. Donte Jackson displayed some promise, but he also ended the 2019 season on the bench due to coaching disagreements and poor play. Hall played outside in 2019, which could push Jackson to the slot - another area of need for Carolina.

5 (148). EDGE James Smith-Williams, NC State - With additions along the defensive line this offseason, it can be assumed the team cares about athleticism along their front four or five. Smith-Williams’ game is built on exploding through his opponent.

5 (152). OL John Simpson, Clemson - The Panthers will have two new starting guards in 2020. Dennis Daley likely occupies one, this adds competition to the other.

6 (184). S Chris Miller, Baylor - I couldn’t exit this draft without attaching one Baylor prospect to Matt Rhule.

7 (221). TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State - Ian Thomas faces very little competition for the starting tight end job.

New Orleans Saints

Notable Offseason Additions: S Malcolm Jenkins, WR Emmanuel Sanders, FB Mike Burton, CB Deatrick Nichols

Starting Offense

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Alvin Kamara

WR1: Michael Thomas

WR2: Emmanuel Sanders

WR3: Tre'Quan Smith

TE: Jared Cook

LT: Terron Armstead

LG: Andrus Peat

C: Erik McCoy

RG: Larry Warford

RT: Ryan Ramczyk

Starting Defense

DE: Marcus Davenport

DE: Cameron Jordan

DT: Sheldon Rankins

DT: David Onyemata

WLB: Demario Davis

MLB: Kiko Alonso

SLB: Alex Anzalone

CB: Marshon Lattimore

CB: Janoris Jenkins

SCB: P.J. Williams

S: Marcus Williams

S: Malcolm Jenkins

Team Needs

Hartitz’s Analysis

Quarterback: This is a very complete team at the moment. Teddy Bridgewater is gone, and the verdict is still out on Taysom Hill. Drew Brees (No. 43 in deep-ball rate in 2019) has never made a habit of throwing the ball downfield, meaning Hill's strong arm could wind up being utilized more in 2020. Regardless, Brees is 41 and a question mark for anything beyond 2020. It'd be surprising if the Saints didn't draft a QB at some point.

Wide receiver: Michael Thomas deserves to be in any conversation surrounding the single-best WR in the NFL, and Emmanuel Sanders is a perfect schematic fit in the slot. Still, Ted Ginn is gone, and Tre'Quan Smith hasn't provided much consistency as a complementary pass-game option. Adding a big-play option to clear out underneath and intermediate areas of the field for Thomas, Sanders, Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook would be huge.

Pass rush: The loss of DE Marcus Davenport truly hurt the Saints Defense down the stretch of the 2019 season. Overall, they ranked third and second in Havoc rate and pressured per dropback, respectively, but had to blitz at a top-10 rate to do so. More consistent pressure from their defensive line could help ease the burden on the team's talented – but under-performing – CBs.

Saints' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (24). QB Jordan Love, Utah State - The Saints likely trade out of this selection as they possess just five picks in the entire draft. But let’s have some fun. Sean Payton was infatuated with Patrick Mahomes. Not to call Love Mahomes, he’s not, but he might scratch the out of structure, off-script itch teams will be looking for. Also, Sean Payton has already revealed he plans on keeping three quarterbacks active on gameday.

3 (88). LB Davion Taylor, Colorado - Demario Davis is awesome. Outside of that, the team could use another sideline to sideline playmaker. Taylor presents one of the best athletic profiles of this linebacker group.

4 (130). OL Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette - Unsurprisingly, the Saints present very few holes on paper. In that case, adding offensive line depth is always an option as keeping a cohesive unit throughout the playoffs tend to lead to success.

5 (169). DB L’Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech - Sneed could be viewed as a backup to Malcolm Jenkins and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a player who has experience deep, in the box and in the slot. Maybe he even makes the transition to corner in the NFL.

6 (203). WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss - The Saints don’t throw deep often, but Watkins is one of the more fun vertical receivers in this class.

