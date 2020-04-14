NFL Draft Needs: NFC North

The Rotoworld Football crew’s Ian Hartitz, Nick Mensio, John Daigle and Hayden Winks are breaking down every team's biggest needs, division by division, and Josh Norris offers potential solutions in this month's NFL Draft.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Notable Offseason Additions: QB Nick Foles, DE Robert Quinn, TE Jimmy Graham, OLB Barkevious Mingo, CB Artie Burns, TE Demetrius Harris, RT Germain Ifedi

Starting Offense

QB: Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky

RB: David Montgomery

WR1: Allen Robinson

WR2: Javon Wims

SLWR: Anthony Miller

TE: Jimmy Graham

LT: Charles Leno

LG: James Daniels

C: Cody Whitehair

RG: Germain Ifedi

RT: Bobby Massie

Starting Defense

DE: Bilal Nichols

DT: Akiem Hicks

NT: Eddie Goldman

LOLB: Khalil Mack

LILB: Danny Trevathan

RILB: Roquan Smith

ROLB: Robert Quinn

LCB: Kyle Fuller

RCB: Artie Burns

SLCB: Buster Skrine

FS: Deon Bush

SS: Eddie Jackson

Team Needs

Daigle’s Analysis

Interior Offensive Line: There’s a reason Germain Ifedi was widely available on a one-year deal, and it’s not because he’s a bargain bridge to Chicago’s long-term solution at right guard following veteran Kyle Long’s retirement. In fact, Ifedi’s 38 hurries and 50 individual pressures allowed with the Seahawks last year ranked bottom-two at his position, and were far more than any of Chicago’s O-line permitted. Nick Foles’ immobility coupled with David Montgomery’s inability to shed oncoming tacklers — as proven by his poor 2.33 yards after contact per attempt, which ranked 54th among 61 qualifiers last year — only emphasizes the Bears’ plans to add to their offensive trenches the moment they’re on the clock.

Wide Receiver: Tight end is undeniably a pressing need for this squad, but locking up 33-year-old Jimmy Graham for $8 million annually all but guarantees the organization (illogically) feels comfortable at that spot. With contract-year wideout Allen Robinson headed for a lucrative payday at season’s end, it only makes sense to take advantage of what’s being touted as the decade’s deepest receiver class and add another threat to compete with third-year slot WR Anthony Miller, 25-year-old Javon Wims and hybrid chess piece Cordarrelle Patterson following Taylor Gabriel’s release.



Cornerback: The Bears added CB Artie Burns to replace Prince Amukamara along the perimeter, but the interim 24-year-old starter was only signed to a one-year, $1 million deal. Ensuring a full deck of viable coverage options to rotate in their secondary should be a priority after the losses of several key reserves — ILB Nick Kwiatkoski, OLB Leonard Floyd, DT Nick Williams, ILB Kevin Pierre-Louis — that previously made life easier for Chicago’s cornerbacks’ room. Slot CB Buster Skrine’s contract allows for a team-friendly void, saving $2.8 million against the cap next offseason.

Bears' 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

2 (43). S Antoine Winfield, Minnesota - The Bears certainly invested plenty in their front seven, with the back half taking a bit of a back seat. Winfield is an absolutely playmaker, spending time in the box, in the slot and deep - with positive snaps at each. Winfield flies around the field to demolish ball carriers or receivers, but also shows plenty of anticipation to read the quarterback to disrupt passes at the catch point. His tracking and understanding of the offense are among the best in this class.

2 (50). OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette - Hunt has turned into one of my favorite players in this class. He wants to be dominant, win every rep, with total force. A bully in the best way. There is a question if he can stay at tackle in the NFL, if his agility is good enough to hold up on a pass protection island. His best snaps might be inside. That’s not too dissimilar to Germain Ifedi (although I prefer Hunt’s talent). So the Bears have two options at two positions (RT and RG), let the coaches figure out the best alignment.

5 (163). CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa - Ojemudia has press corner length with plenty of zone coverage experience. Those exposures to playing and carrying the receiver, as well as playing off and reading the quarterback in order to break on the ball, will serve him well in the NFL.

6 (196). WR Joe Reed, Virginia - Without Taylor Gabriel, the Bears lack that role-playing vertical threat. There are others in this class, like John Hightower and Darnell Mooney. Reed averaged 18 yards per catch back in 2018 with 4.47 speed.

6 (200). LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State - Think of this as the Nick Kwiatkowski slot, a linebacker who played 512 defensive snaps last season. Bachie is a headstrong defender who lives to close on the ball carrier with a thud.

7 (226). RB Michael Warren, Cincinnati - David Montgomery needs to take another step. Tarik Cohen has a role. But a third, more traditional, running back might be needed to spell carries.

7 (233). OL Colton McKivitz, West Virginia - Do the Bears have a swing tackle on the roster? McKivitz has experience on both sides of the ball.

Click on a link below to jump directly to another NFC North team or continue to the next page:

Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

Detroit Lions

Notable Offseason Additions: OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OLB Jamie Collins, CB Desmond Trufant, DT Danny Shelton, DT Nick Williams, WR Geronimo Allison, S Jayron Kearse, ILB Reggie Ragland, S Miles Killebrew

Starting Offense

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kerryon Johnson

FB: Nick Bawden

WR1: Kenny Golladay

WR2: Marvin Jones

SLWR: Danny Amendola

TE: T.J. Hockenson

LT: Taylor Decker

LG: Joe Dahl

C: Frank Ragnow

RG: Josh Garnett

RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Starting Defense

RE: Trey Flowers

LE: Romeo Okwara

DT: Danny Shelton

DT: Da’shawn Hand

MLB: Jarrad Davis

WLB: Jamie Collins

SLB: Christian Jones

LCB: Desmond Trufant

RCB: Jamal Agnew

SLCB: Justin Coleman

FS: Tracy Walker

SS: Duron Harmon

Team Needs

Daigle’s Analysis

Cornerback: The Lions will attempt to fill the most glaring hole in their defense after trading All-Pro corner Darius Slay to the Eagles for a pair of picks. While Detroit had no issues in parting with the 29-year-old given his lucrative contract demands (that were eventually met in his sign-and-trade with Philly), Slay’s performance clearly wasn’t the issue as he was charged with 49/689/3 and a lowly 58.3% catch rate in coverage (via Pro Football Focus) last year. Turning 30 in September, free agent pickup Desmond Trufant profiles as a No. 2 cover man in this stage of his career.

Right Guard: The front office inked Halapoulivaati ‘Big V’ Vaitai to a monstrous five-year, $45 million contract to replace RT Rick Wagner, but Graham Glasgow’s departure still leaves a gap on Detroit’s interior line. The team would be wise to prioritize that particular spot as Glasgow previously anchored Detroit’s trenches with a clean sheet in sacks allowed across 872 offensive snaps.

Running Back: Regardless of talent, Kerryon Johnson has missed 14 of a possible 32 games with multiple prolonged knee injuries since joining the Lions as their No. 43 overall pick in '18. Head coach Matt Patricia’s preference to rotate a number of backs on gameday leaves Johnson as the favorite to handle early-down carries but cedes fruitful receiving-game work (and perhaps even goal line touches) to someone in this year’s class.

Lions’ 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (3). CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State - With Darius Slay out the door, the Lions are in an ideal spot to land the draft’s top corner. With Patriots-like defenses spreading the trend of valuing coverage over pass rush, the Lions can take that step with this pick. Ask Okudah to lockdown the opposing top receiver each week and scheme the rest.

2 (35). G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State - Back to back Buckeyes. The Lions have not been shy in filling offensive line needs early in recent drafts. Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow are three examples. Jackson is at his best in pass protection, with active eyes and feet to mirror his opponent and keep his butt to the quarterback.

3 (67). EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah - The Lions coached Anae during Senior Bowl week, and that week of constant communication could be even more important during this atypical draft prospect analysis situation. The Lions could utilize him as a hybrid pass rushing/drop linebacker, like Devon Kennard’s role from 2019, where 935 snaps are on the table.

3 (85). WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina - Kenny Golladay definitely emerged as an alpha in 2019, and would’ve been on course for an even more ludicrous season if Matthew Stafford had stayed healthy. But it’s never a negative to add outside receiver depth, and Edwards has plenty of fans in the draft media. The Gamecocks consistently attempted to get the ball in Edwards’ hands early on screens to allow him to win after the catch.

4 (109). RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State - It would not be surprising to see the Lions invest in running back before the third day. We all love Kerryon, but injuries have prevented him from reaching his peak. Benjamin is a hyper competitor who forced 62 missed tackles last year in a zone heavy scheme.

5 (149). DL Jason Strowbridge, UNC - The Lions seem to love long defensive linemen who they can unleash from multiple alignments. This class lacks those outside to inside players compared to other seasons, but Strowbridge fits the model.

5 (166). S Daniel Thomas, Auburn - Safety and corner depth from a player who filled numerous alignments for an SEC defense.

6 (182). TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech - T.J. Hockenson frequently opened last season as the “move” option at tight end. Last year’s first round pick certainly has the ability to win from a variety of alignments, but if the goal is to place him inline, Keene can fit that hybrid fullback/tight end role.

7 (235). P Braden Mann, Texas A&M - I checked a few mocks from Lions writers and a punter frequently was suggested. Here is your punter. Party.

Green Bay Packers

Notable Offseason Additions: WR Devin Funchess, ILB Christian Kirksey, RT Rick Wagner

Starting Offense

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

FB: Elijah Wellman

WR1: Davante Adams

WR2: Allen Lazard

SLWR: Devin Funchess

TE: Jace Sternberger

LT: David Bakhtiari

LG: Elgton Jenkins

C: Corey Linsley

RG: Billy Turner

RT: Rick Wagner

Starting Defense

RE: Dean Lowry

LE: Tyler Lancaster

NT: Kenny Clark

LOLB: Preston Smith

LILB: Oren Burks

RILB: Christian Kirksey

ROLB: Za’Darius Smith

LCB: Jaire Alexander

RCB: Kevin King

SLCB: Josh Jackson

FS: Adrian Amos

SS: Darnell Savage

Team Needs

Daigle’s Analysis

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams (83/997/5) held up his end of the bargain across 12 games last year, but Green Bay’s next closest wide receiver, Allen Lazard, finished with fewer catches (35) than RB Aaron Jones (49), backup RB Jamaal Williams (39), and depleting TE Jimmy Graham (38) — the latter who has since signed with the Bears. 25-year-old Devin Funchess (6’4”/232) and second-year receiving threat Jace Sternberger, who totaled three receptions in eight games upon joining the team from injured reserve in Week 9, are currently set to be this receiving corps’ only new faces after the organization whiffed on Browns TE Austin Hooper in free agency.

Another Wide Receiver: Funchess’ one-year, $2.5 million contract, while a bargain for a player with his athletic traits, is still more an intriguing complement than homerun addition. Geronimo Allison led this team with 311 snaps (74.2%) from the slot but now resides in Detroit. There are arguably two starting spots to fill for 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) ahead of Green Bay’s season opener.

Quarterback: 37 in December, Aaron Rodgers can still thread the needle in high-pressure moments and stack flashes of above-average quarterbacking on film, but there’s no denying a pressing need to add his successor before it’s too late. Rodgers’ completion rate (65.7% < 64.7% < 62.3% < 62%) and QBR (73.8 < 64.4 < 54.4 < 50.4) have also progressively dipped for four consecutive seasons, sputtering in his first year under head coach Matt LaFleur despite their trenches’ glistening marks in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards (4.63, fifth-overall) metric.

Packers’ 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (30). WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State - It was difficult to choose which receiver to slot here at the end of round one. Currently, there seems to be some real positive buzz for Aiyuk to land inside of the top 32 picks. His game was built off a vertical line along with inside breaking routes. Aiyuk showed plenty of promise after the catch on designed screens and manufactured touches. It’s up to Matt LaFleur to design the opportunities for him now.

2 (62). WR Antonio Gibson, Memphis - Yes, back to back receivers. The Packers have not been shy in doubling down on positions of need recently. Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson in consecutive rounds. Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith in the same free agency period, along with Rashan Gary. I know some suggest Gibson fits best as a running back, I see a slot receiver who is outstanding with the ball in his hands with real natural pass catcher tendencies.

3 (94). LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech - The Packers clearly prioritize athletic linebackers. Hopefully Christian Kirksey can stay healthy. Oren Burks has not taken that NFL step yet with a total of 195 defensive snaps to his name. Brooks is an explosive athlete, which aids him in making plays behind the line of scrimmage and when blitzing.

4 (136). T Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas - I can absolutely see the Packers prioritizing the offensive line in the first round instead of receiver if a name like Ezra Cleveland is there. Adeniji could be a fallback option, possessing experience on both the left and right sides of the line and likely fits the athletic testing thresholds the Packers implement.

5 (175). LB Dante Olson, Montana - Scanning the depth chart, the Packers look thin at linebacker. Olson is another athletic prospect at the position in this class. He frequently can be found in the backfield whenever the offense tries to create plays on the edge.

6 (192). RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA - Kelley mostly ran out of a zone system at UCLA, where he forced 44 missed tackles last season per PFF.

6 (208). OL Jon Runyan Jr., Michigan - Expect Gutekunst to use these late round picks to move up and down the board in earlier rounds. Runyan saw snaps at Michigan at tackle and guard.

6 (209). TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU - Randy’s son has limited receiving upside, but he might be a long-term successor to Mercedes Lewis for the inline role due to his blocking competitiveness.

7 (236). iDL Benito Jones, Ole Miss - Interior defensive line depth to help at 0- or 1-technique.

7 (242). S/LB Brian Cole, Miss State - A hybrid/safety combo who does his best work as a box defender.

Minnesota Vikings

Notable Offseason Additions: DT Michael Pierce, WR Tajae Sharpe

Starting Offense

QB: Kirk Cousins

RB: Dalvin Cook

FB: C.J. Ham

WR1: Adam Thielen

WR2: Bisi Johnson

SLWR: Tajae Sharpe

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith

LT: Riley Reiff

LG: Pat Elflein

C: Garrett Bradbury

RG: Dru Samia

RT: Brian O’Neill

Starting Defense

RE: Ifeadi Odenigbo

LE: Danielle Hunter

DT: Shamar Stephen

NT: Michael Pierce

MLB: Eric Kendricks

WLB: Ben Gedeon

SLB: Anthony Barr

LCB: Mike Hughes

RCB: Nate Meadors

SLCB: Holton Hill

FS: Anthony Harris

SS: Harrison Smith

Team Needs

Daigle’s Analysis

Cornerback(s): Arguably the defense’s weakest unit last year, Minnesota’s starting corners were banished to other suitors after Mackensie Alexander (No. 66 among 213 qualifiers at cornerback on Pro Football Focus), Trae Waynes (No. 72), and Xavier Rhodes (No. 186) all ceded at least 45 catches and 400-plus yards in coverage. Even nickel S Andrew Sendejo packed his bags for Cleveland. Second-year seventh-rounder Kris Boyd and special teams sieve Nate Meadors are not legitimate starting options for Week 1.

Right Guard: The Vikings took on $4.46 million in dead cap space in order to move on from 29-year-old RG Josh Kline but failed to add his successor on the open market. Interior line remains a priority with Dalvin Cook’s extension looming. Kirk Cousins finished with the fifth-highest completion rate under pressure (52.4%) last year but shouldn’t be asked to flirt with oncoming defenders as penance for the organization’s negligible signings in front of him.

Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs’ departure to Buffalo allows the Vikings to opt for more multi-tight end sets with Kyle Rudolph and second-year standout Irv Smith leading the charge. Having said that, it’s inconceivable that this roster will take the field with only seventh-round sophomore Bisi Johnson, free agent pickup Tajae Sharpe, Chad Beebe, and Alexander Hollins — the latter duo combined for four receptions last year — behind Adam Thielen in their season opener. Diggs’ absence alone vacates a team-high 6.2 targets and 93.4 air yards per game from last season’s production.

Vikings’ 2020 Draft Picks

Norris’ Options

1 (22). CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah - Would it be surprising if Mike Zimmer secretly loved how desperate his side is for corner talent? The defensive minded coach has a history of heavily investing in the position dating back to his days with the Bengals. Johnson has a real feel for the position - instincts, athleticism and great ball skills. The game seems to slow down for him when in phase with the receiver.

1 (25). T Ezra Cleveland, Boise State - The Vikings’ offensive line seems to be in flux right now. Brian O’Neil might shift to the left side. Riley Reiff could shift inside (if he agrees to the move). Or the team may keep the bookends the same and invest more inside. Cleveland would fit one of the former options at tackle, and absolutely possesses the athleticism the Vikings seem to prioritize.

2 (58). WR Michael Pittman, USC - Pittman offers an all-around package of receiver skills. He scored five touchdowns on 12 receptions 20-plus yards down the field. Pittman also forced 14 missed tackles last season. That blend of speed, agility and attitude in a 220-pound frame likely means Pittman will succeed on the outside at the NFL level.

3 (89). EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee - The Vikings are among the league’s best at taking outstanding athletes and shaping them into great football players. While Taylor did not participate in Combine activities, he did previously make Bruce Feldman’s freak list. An Everson Griffin replacement is needed … until Everson Griffin returns.

3 (105). G John Molchon, Boise State - Molchon and Cleveland formed the most athletic side of an offensive line in college football last season, so why not shift that to the NFL on a team that values athleticism along their front five?

4 (132). CB Levonta Taylor, FSU - There are a number of plug and play slot options in this draft class. Some will be big nickels, some will be smaller, shiftier nickel corners. Taylor is not afraid to fly upfield and make plays on receivers or ball carriers.

5 (155). WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State - Hodgins possesses some of the best hands in the class, with just one drop on 86 receptions last season. That applies to his contested catch rate, where Hodgins is certainly above average.

6 (205). iDL Malcolm Roach, Texas - Roach is a squatty interior lineman who is a fire hydrant to move in the running game. He played too often over top of the tackle and outside of it at the collegiate level. Expect him to move closer to the ball in the NFL.

6 (207). S Chris Miller, Baylor - Doubling up on a safety-corner hybrid. Miller is an aggressive finisher, wrapping up and committing to getting his opponent to the ground.

7 (219). LB Casey Toohill, Stanford - Toohill was a hybrid rusher-linebacker in college, and he might need to succeed on special teams in order to stick in the NFL.

7 (249). QB Nate Stanley, Iowa - Sean Mannion is the backup quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings.

7 (253). LB Jacob Phillips, LSU - More linebacker depth for a team in need of it.

