NFL Draft Needs: Jets

Jets Team Need No. 1: Quarterback



Silva’s Analysis

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan showed his hand by sending three second-round picks to Indianapolis to climb just three spots near the top of the draft. With Sam Darnold penciled into the Browns’ No. 1 overall pick, Gang Green is expected to fall back on Josh Rosen or Josh Allen at No. 3. Reporters covering the team don’t believe the Jets’ grade is high enough on Baker Mayfield.

Jets Team Need No. 2: Outside linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

It seems like ages (John Abraham?) since Gang Green fielded a dangerous outside pass rusher. Last year’s Jets finished 28th in sacks (28) and got roasted deep, surrendering the NFL’s second-most 20-plus-yard completions (61). They were led in sacks by ILB Demario Davis (5), who is gone to New Orleans.

Jets Team Need No. 3: Tight End



Silva’s Analysis

Pass-catching help in general is needed with Robby Anderson likely facing further discipline for conduct-policy violations, and Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa in contract years. Ideally, 2017 draft picks Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart will make sophomore leaps. Tight end remains a glaring hole with Austin Seferian-Jenkins gone to Jacksonville and no one of note left behind him.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (3): QB Josh Allen, Wyoming - We know the Jets traded up for a quarterback, but even they cannot be certain which passers will be available. However, in the case of Allen, it just makes sense. If we look at the Jets’ recent history, Allen fits on the Hackenberg/Petty spectrum more than, say, Baker Mayfield. Heck, even Josh McCown can be simplified down to an athletic passer who does not mind throwing down the field. Allen has a long way to go, but the NFL seems to really like him.



Round 3 (72): iOL Frank Ragnow, Arkansas - After trading away two second round picks, the Jets would be wise to invest in the offensive line as early as possible after drafting a quarterback. Ragnow has experience at guard and center, and the Jets could have needs at either spot now or in the future.



Round 4 (103): TE Dalton Schultz, Stanford - The Jets don’t have a real tight end on their roster after losing ASJ in free agency. Perhaps that changes by the time the draft rolls around. If not, Schultz might be able to step in early on.



Round 5 (148): EDGE Kylie Fitts, Utah - I’m a fan of Fitts’ game, but a number of injuries at Utah could keep him on the board until the third day. As Evan mentioned, it feels like the Jets could stand to improve their edge rushers this year.



Round 6 (165): RB Chase Edmonds, Fordham - I bet teams see some part of Matt Forte in Edmonds’ game. He has a one-cut style and can make players miss in the open field. He’s also comfortable as a receiver.



Round 7 (209): T Greg Senat, Wagner - Developmental offensive tackle for a team that needs tackle depth.