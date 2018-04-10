NFL Draft Needs: Eagles

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Eagles Team Need No. 1: Running Back



Silva’s Analysis

LeGarrette Blount left for Detroit and Darren Sproles (ACL) has yet to be re-signed. Jay Ajayi enters his contract year as an unlikely extension candidate due to past knee injuries. Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey are all probable role players, Clement obviously having shown the most of the bunch.





Eagles Team Need No. 2: Tight End



Silva’s Analysis

I felt this was the Eagles’ biggest need before they signed Richard Rodgers. Rodgers catches everything, but he’s slow and doesn’t block well, so tight end remains a need. Blocker Brent Celek called it quits and Trey Burton left to start in Chicago. The Eagles make heavy usage of multi-tight end sets.

Eagles Team Need No. 3: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

Slot CB Patrick Robinson’s departure was an underrated loss, and RCB Ronald Darby’s contract is up after this year. LCB Jalen Mills has been a flash player lacking consistency. The Eagles do have promising young depth in Sidney Jones, Daryl Worley and Rasul Douglas. Slot corner remains a wide-open question mark and none of the outside cover guys are surefire long-term solutions.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (32): CB Donte Jackson, LSU - Slot corner is the most immediate need for the Eagles. I could totally see them add a running back or playmaking receiver, but both are luxury choices. The Eagles have a ton of depth at outside corner, yet nothing on the inside. Jackson is super-fast and has two years of starting experience.



Round 4 (130): TE Chris Herndon, Miami - Back in March I reported Herndon would visit the Eagles. After losing Trey Burton, the fit makes so much sense for the Eagles. Herndon is a move tight end. Sure, he can line up inline, but he’s best when used in motion, as an H-back or in the slot. This tight end class is not even close to the talent of last year’s group.



Round 4 (132): WR Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa - A non-Combine invite. The Eagles have shown interest in Fountain during the process and he presents top end athleticism and would offer downfield playmaking skills.



Round 5 (169): RB Ryan Nall, Oregon State - Evaluations for Nall fall on the third day. He tested like an above average athlete, and some teams view him as a running back, some a fullback and some an H-back. In this spot, he would fill the power/balance role for the Eagles with Blount departed and Ajayi in his final year.



Round 6 (206): LB Jermaine Carter, Maryland - A run and chase linebacker. When a lane is open, he really flies to attack ball carriers in the backfield.



Round 7 (250): TE Nate Wozniak, Minnesota - The Eagles must replace two tight ends. Wozniak is a blocking specialist.